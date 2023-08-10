West Ham signing announced, with ‘undisclosed’ Edson Alvarez transfer fee spilled by Ajax

West Ham United have confirmed the arrival of Mexican midfielder Edson Alvarez from Ajax as their first senior signing of the summer.

Alvarez has signed a contract until June 2028 with West Ham, where he will wear the number 19 jersey. West Ham have said the transfer fee is undisclosed, but Ajax have revealed it is an initial amount of €38m (£32.8m), which could rise to €41m (£35.4m) with bonuses.

Reflecting on his new challenge, the 25-year-old told West Ham’s website: “I am very happy and very proud to be here. Being here in London and seeing London Stadium, it’s amazing. I can’t wait to play here in front of the West Ham fans.

“It’s a hugely sentimental moment for me in my career. To join a club like a West Ham is a dream for me and my family.

“The Premier League is a special league, the best league in the world and I think my style will suit it. I now have a responsibility to West Ham and the West Ham family and I will give absolutely everything for the shirt.”

Alvarez will be tasked with filling the void left by Declan Rice after the former West Ham captain completed a club-record transfer to Arsenal earlier in the summer.

With that in mind, reinforcing the defensive aspect of their midfield was a key priority for David Moyes – and new technical director Tim Steidten – to address.

The manager explained: “We’re really pleased to add Edson to our squad. The midfield area was one we were especially keen to strengthen this summer – and Edson will complement the other options we have in that department.

“He’s an experienced international player, who has enjoyed great success for both club and country during his career to date.

“We’re excited about welcoming to West Ham and seeing him play his part in English and European competition for the club.”

Edson Alvarez finally kickstarts West Ham transfer window

Alvarez had been with Ajax since 2019 after they bought him from Club America in his native Mexico. He went on to play 147 times for the club, scoring 13 goals and winning three trophies.

During his time in the Netherlands, Alvarez earned appearances in both the Champions League and Europa League. As reigning Europa Conference League champions, West Ham will be in the latter this season.

Domestically, their campaign kicks off on Saturday away at Bournemouth.

Until now, their summer transfer activity had revolved around player exits. Other than Rice, players like Manuel Lanzini and Gianluca Scamacca have left.

The latter’s departure means they have a void to fill at centre-forward, which should be one of the next areas they address after adding Alvarez.

In that regard, earlier on Thursday, TEAMtalk exclusively revealed that West Ham have joined the race for Montpellier striker Elye Wahi by opening talks, while they are also in contention to sign Folarin Balogun from Arsenal.