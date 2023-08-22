West Ham signing labelled ‘leader and an inspiration’ as second Prem chance is confirmed

West Ham United have confirmed the signing of former Arsenal defender Konstantinos Mavropanos from VfB Stuttgart.

Mavropanos has signed a contract until 2028 with West Ham, where he will wear the number 15 shirt. The transfer fee they have paid Stuttgart to sign him has not been disclosed by either club.

At the age of 25, he will now get his second chance in the Premier League after previously playing just eight times for Arsenal.

“I am really happy and excited to be here – and to be back in the Premier League with West Ham United,” Mavropanos said on WHUFC.com.

“It’s an exciting time to be joining the Club after last season’s Conference League win – and I am really looking forward to the next step in my career. I can promise the fans I will give everything for them and the shirt.”

West Ham recently abandoned their pursuit of Manchester United defender Harry Maguire despite agreeing a fee in principle, since the deal was taking too long.

Now, David Moyes is glad to have a new defender at his disposal in the shape of Mavropanos.

“I’m pleased to welcome Konstantinos to West Ham United,” manager Moyes added.

“We’ve been looking to add to our centre-half options this summer, so it’s good we’ve been able to bring in an international defender of his ability.

“We’re really looking forward to integrating him into the group.”

Stuttgart bid farewell to Mavropanos

In their announcement of Mavropanos’ move, Stuttgart’s sporting director Fabian Wohlgemuth told West Ham they have recruited an inspirational player.

“Dinos is not one to go hiding,” Wohlgemuth said. “He’s a leader and an inspiration to others, particularly when things get tough and tricky.

“His uncompromising, athletic style of play has caught the eye at home and abroad. Both Dinos and everyone at VfB can be very proud of his development into a Greek international and a highly sought-after player across the continent.

“Dinos was eager to seize the opportunity to return to the Premier League and he informed us of his wishes. There are also obvious financial incentives related to the move which led to us accepting the transfer.

“We thank Dinos sincerely for his unwavering commitment while at VfB and wish him all the best for the future, both in his private life and on the pitch.”

Mavropanos is the latest signing at West Ham this summer after midfielders Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse.

