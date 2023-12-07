‘Slim’ – West Ham source reveals truth on David Moyes exit as links to former Chelsea boss grow

West Ham manager David Moyes looks highly unlikely to still be at the helm next season with a respected source detailing exactly what he has heard about the Scot’s likely departure date at the London Stadium.

The 60-year’s status as an Irons legend is secured after helping West Ham to UEFA Conference League glory last season – the club’s first major trophy in 43 years. However, despite the glory of that night in Prague still fresh in Hammers’ memories, the clock looks to be ticking on Moyes’ reign.

Indeed, the former Manchester United and Everton boss was forced to contend with plenty of whispers over his future last season and amid claims he could have been removed from the hotseat.

And with a portion of supporters seemingly unhappy at the club’s style of play, the jury was out on whether Moyes would actually last the season.

Thankfully for West Ham, keep him on they did. However, with his deal due to expire at the end of this season, the Hammers are yet to open talks over extending Moyes’ stay.

More over, a number of reports suggest former Chelsea and Brighton boss Graham Potter is the man the Hammers have chosen as his replacement, while another former Blues boss, Jose Mourinho, has also been touted for the job.

Now according to the Daily Mail’s Kieran Gill, the chances of Moyes still being in charge of the Hammers next season are “slim”.

And he believes that owner and chairman David Sullivan is already putting a succession plan in place, having contemplated a change straight after West Ham’s Conference League glory.

David Moyes exit timeline at West Ham revealed

As per Gill, he claims to have spoken to someone from inside the club and claims Sullivan is in “no rush” to renew Moyes’ deal, which is due to expire in the summer.

And speaking on a Q&A, Gill claims the club are ready to make any decision based on how the current campaign unfolds, but had a very stark answer when questioned on the chances of Moyes still being in charge next season.

“Slim, in my opinion. It is worth remembering that Moyes was given the choice to stay or go in the summer,” he said.

“The club felt he earned that right after winning the Europa Conference League. He met David Sullivan on June 9 – two days after that party in Prague – and told him his work was not done.

“But it is revealing that he was not handed a new deal as a reward. Moyes’ contract is still due to expire at the end of this season and every time I’ve spoken to someone inside of the club, including at board level, they say they’re in no rush to change that.

“They want to see how this campaign unfolds first – where they are in the Premier League, how they fare in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, if they qualify for Europe for a fourth successive season. But the fans’ frustrations with the brand of football will be taken into account.”

Tim Steidten to search for Moyes successor at West Ham

The Hammers’ search for Moyes’ successor will be driven by technical director Tim Steidten, who has a big imput into the running of the Hammers and has clashed with the Scot on more than one occasion over the club’s transfer policy.

West Ham are currently ninth in the Premier League table and travel to face face Tottenham on Thursday evening, before taking on Fulham in another capital derby on Sunday.

The Irons are also already through to the next stage of the Europa League, while they also face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

