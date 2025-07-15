West Ham are pursuing Tyler Morton, who Liverpool are willing to sell

West Ham United are actively pursuing promising Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton this summer, with sources indicating that new manager Graham Potter is a strong admirer of the 22-year-old.

TEAMtalk sources state Morton, who is entering the final year of his contract with Liverpool, could be available for a modest £16million, making him an attractive target for the Hammers as they look to bolster their squad for a much better season than last.

Discussions have progressed, with West Ham eager to finalise the deal in the coming weeks.

Morton, a product of Liverpool’s academy, has shown his potential during loan spells at Blackburn Rovers and Hull City, where he made 87 appearances combined, scoring three goals and providing eight assists.

His composure, vision, and ability to dictate play from deep-lying midfield roles have caught Potter’s attention, aligning with the manager’s preference for technically gifted players.

Liverpool, while not actively pushing Morton out, are open to offers given his contract situation and the need to balance their squad.

West Ham’s interest in Morton coincides with their pursuit of his Liverpool teammate Harvey Elliott, though they face stiff competition from Aston Villa for the latter.

Securing Morton could prove a shrewder move, given his lower price tag and potential for growth. His versatility to play as a defensive midfielder or in a more advanced role adds further appeal for West Ham, who are aiming to strengthen their midfield depth.

With rival interest from other clubs likely to emerge due to Morton’s contract status, West Ham will need to act decisively to secure the deal, which they are trying to do.

A move to the London Stadium could offer Morton regular Premier League minutes, something he is looking for as it’s a crucial step in his development. As negotiations continue, this transfer could be a coup for the Hammers if they can finalise terms swiftly.

West Ham round-up: Villa winning for Elliott

TEAMtalk sources have stated though West Ham are interested in Morton’s fellow Liverpool midfielder Elliott, Villa are confident that the midfielder is enthusiastic about joining them instead.

There are other options in the midfield for the Hammers, who have reportedly enquired about Manchester City’s James McAtee.

But it’s believed Nottingham Forest are leading the charge for the City star.

