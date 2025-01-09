West Ham are reportedly considering a blockbuster move for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, who the Red Devils are willing to offload this month.

The 27-year-old has returned to the Man Utd squad after being dropped by Ruben Amorim but his agents are actively trying to find him a move.

Man Utd are willing to sanction a loan move for Rashford until the end of the season but only if a club is willing to cover at least 50% of his wages of around £300,000 per week, while there must also be an obligation to buy included in the agreement, as per The Times.

And according to journalist Alex Crook, West Ham could be a team ‘to watch’ in the race for Rashford, in what could be one of the biggest stories of the January window.

“Understand West Ham are tracking developments with Marcus Rashford and have asked to be kept informed on his situation,” Crook posted on X.

“European move still more likely for Rashford but one to monitor.”

West Ham have already done business with Man Utd this season, signing full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka on a £15million deal last summer. They are in the market for a new striker this month and while Rashford generally plays on the left-wing, he can play there when required.

West Ham among FIVE clubs chasing Rashford

As reported, AC Milan and Como are interested in Rashford, with Milan holding talks with his representatives, but Rashford’s wages represent an obstacle for the trio.

TEAMtalk correspondent Rudy Galetti revealed earlier this month that Borussia Dortmund have also shown interest in Rashford and the German giants have also held talks with his agents, along with another big Italian side – Juventus.

A switch to West Ham would come as a major shock considering the size of some of the European sides chasing Rashford and that they can offer him Champions League football.

But according to Crook and West Ham source on X, ExWHUEmployee, West Ham are keeping tabs on his situation and are interested in a loan deal.

The Hammers have just appointed Graham Potter as their new manager and the club are keen to back him with some new additions in January.

As mentioned, a new striker is a priority for Potter due to the injury to Michail Antonio. Brighton’s Evan Ferguson is on their shortlist among others, as we have previously reported.

A move for Rashford would be a big statement from the Hammers but also a risk given his huge wages and poor form this season. The player is open to leaving Old Trafford but wants to stay in Europe and ensure he’s a starter for England in the 2026 World Cup.

Man Utd round-up: Mainoo demands revealed / Kolo Muani linked

Meanwhile, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Kobbie Mainoo is prioritising contract talks with Man Utd, despite concrete interest from Chelsea.

The Red Devils have been trying to tie the midfielder down to a new deal for some time but so far, no real progress has been made in negotiations.

Some outlets have claimed that Mainoo is demanding over £200,000 per week for a new deal, but TEAMtalk understands that this is not the case. He wants to be in line with some of Man Utd’s first team players but his demands aren’t that high.

Chelsea do hold concrete interest in Mainoo though and are ready to move for him if the player indicates he’s open to a Stamford Bridge switch.

In other news, Man Utd are one of several clubs keeping tabs on Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani, although Tottenham are leading the race at this stage.

IN FOCUS: Rashford’s downfall under Amorim