Sources: West Ham pushing for great double deal as summer window bursts into life

West Ham United are in advanced talks to sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Manchester United as the Irons plot an impressive double swoop, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

West Ham are attempting to secure a number of targets as they try to help new manager Julen Lopetegui build a side capable of challenging for European places next term. They are working on multiple players simultaneously but are moving into very advanced negotiations for one key target.

Talks with Man Utd are progressing quickly over full-back Wan-Bissaka and the Hammers are close to adding him to their ranks this week. Wan-Bissaka has been told by Man Utd he is free to leave the club and is now closing in on an exit from Old Trafford.

West Ham have been keen on the defender since January and listed him as a target during the winter window. They have since moved to secure his services and are now closing in on a deal worth £15million.

The former Palace man has found himself on the fringes of the Man Utd first team after being ousted by Diogo Dalot, who is favoured by manager Erik ten Hag. Despite Wan-Bissaka’s brilliant one-on-one defensive ability, the Dutch coach is unsure if he has the overall skillset needed to be a key player for the Red Devils.

While West Ham are close to finalising an agreement with Man Utd, they have yet to sort out personal terms with the player himself. If the transfer fails to reach completion then Lopetegui’s side could chase versatile Southampton full-back Kyle Walker-Peters instead, as he is on their radar.

West Ham are still gunning for Wan-Bissaka as their priority though, and he could start a flurry of arrivals to the London Stadium.

West Ham are also in the driving seat to land Reiss Nelson from Arsenal after getting the green light from the winger, as TEAMtalk revealed on Wednesday.

West Ham transfers: Nelson could follow Wan-Bissaka

Talks with Arsenal will open soon, most likely after the Wan-Bissaka deal reaches a conclusion.

Nelson is seen as a player who can add real quality to the West Ham side. Like Wan-Bissaka, there is a long-term contract and the promise of first-team football on the cards.

West Ham hope both Wan-Bissaka and Nelson will join soon and are also keen to add another centre-back to their squad in the coming weeks.

