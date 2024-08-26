Sources: West Ham set to sign PSG midfielder with transfer fee, contract length revealed

West Ham United are on the verge of securing a deal for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Carlos Soler, with negotiations now at an advanced stage.

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that the Spaniard’s arrival at the London Stadium is just a matter of time after a breakthrough in negotiations.

Everton and clubs around Europe have also been linked with a move for Soler but West Ham have always been the clear favourites to sign the PSG star.

It was initially suggested that Soler could join the Hammers on loan with an option or obligation to buy included in the deal, but PSG’s preference has always been a permanent sale.

TEAMtalk can confirm that Soler has verbally agreed to join West Ham on a five-year contract and now it is up to the clubs to seal a transfer fee.

Sources close to West Ham that a fee of £20m is ‘all but agreed’ with just the final details left to sort out before the move is made official.

Soler could prove to be an excellent addition for Julen Lopetegui as he looks to take West Ham into the Premier League’s top six this season.

Soler in, Ward-Prowse out for West Ham?

Soler joined PSG from Valencia in 2022 and he has made 63 appearances in total for the French giants, netting eight goals in the process.

He generally plays in a number eight role but can also play deeper as a defensive midfielder, or even on the right of midfield when required.

He has plenty of experience at a high level and will compete with the likes of Tomas Soucek, Lucas Paqueta, Edson Alvarez and Guido Rodriguez at the London Stadium.

As we exclusively revealed last week, Soler’s arrival could mean that another Hammers midfielder, James Ward-Prowse, could depart in a shock move this summer.

Ward-Prowse made 51 appearances for West Ham in all competitions last season, scoring seven goals, providing 12 assists to showcase his set-piece expertise.

Lopetegui is less reliant on set pieces than his predecessor David Moyes and is therefore open to selling him for the right price.

Soler’s arrival at West Ham will also see Ward-Prowse fall down the pecking order and therefore, he could consider leaving the club.

The 29-year-old played 16 minutes of the Hammers’ Premier League opener against Aston Villa and was an unused substitute in their last game against Crystal Palace.

