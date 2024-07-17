Staggering £70m triple West Ham deal takes shape as Man Utd talks begin; Juventus try to ruin one move

West Ham United are aiming to strengthen their squad with a number of top signings and have agreed a fee with Nice for defender Jean-Clair Todibo, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

Todibo emerged as a top defensive target for Manchester United earlier this year, and the Red Devils subsequently entered talks over his potential signing. However, Man Utd were prevented from capturing the centre-back due to Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s involvement in both clubs.

Man Utd have since turned their attention to Leny Yoro and are aiming to hold off Real Madrid by winning the race for the coveted Frenchman. Todibo, meanwhile, is the subject of a transfer chase between West Ham and Juventus.

TEAMtalk can confirm reports from elsewhere that West Ham have agreed a package with Nice to land Todibo. The deal is understood to be worth around £30million.

However, it is not guaranteed that the 24-year-old will end up at the London Stadium. They remain in the mix for Todibo but are at risk of missing out on him to Juve.

While Juve have not won the Serie A title since the 2019-20 campaign, they are still one of the most illustrious clubs in Europe, and it will therefore be tough for Todibo to turn them down.

While West Ham’s move for Todibo is uncertain, the Irons are pushing hard to sign two other players.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Gillan that West Ham are in concrete discussions with Man Utd for right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

West Ham transfers: Todibo, Sorloth among targets

West Ham have been told that they will have to match Man Utd’s £15m asking price in order to complete a deal for Wan-Bissaka, who made 30 appearances in all competitions last season.

Man Utd appreciate Wan-Bissaka as a defender but he has his limitations going forward, while the Englishman’s sale would also give Sir Jim Ratcliffe vital funds to bring in some of his own top targets.

According to reports in Spain, Julen Lopetegui’s side are in negotiations for Villarreal centre-forward Alexander Sorloth, too.

West Ham are aware of rival interest in Sorloth, particularly from Roma and Saudi club Al-Qadisiyah, and have therefore moved quickly to launch an opening bid.

West Ham’s first offer for the Norway ace has come in at €30m (£25m), though it has been rejected as Villarreal want his €38m (£32m) release clause to be paid in full.

West Ham are now considering making a second, improved bid for Sorloth, as they rate the attacker very highly after he notched 26 goals in 41 games for Villarreal last season.

In addition to their triple move for Todibo, Wan-Bissaka and Sorloth, TEAMtalk revealed earlier on Wednesday that an Arsenal player has said yes to joining the Irons, in a major boost for Lopetegui.

