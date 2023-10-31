Standout West Ham forward rejects new contract offer after seeing six exit routes blocked

West Ham United have so far failed with an offer to renew the contract of Divin Mubama, according to reports.

Mubama won the award for West Ham’s Young Player of the Year last season after helping their under-18s win the FA Youth Cup. He already has eight appearances to his name at senior level too, as well as one goal.

According to The Athletic, West Ham denied six suitors from the Championship the chance to sign Mubama in the summer because they failed to sign a senior striker of their own following the sale of Gianluca Scamacca to Atalanta.

Since then, they have been trying to extend his deal beyond its current expiry date of the end of the season. However, the report says he has rejected their offer as things stand.

West Ham are still hoping he changes his mind, it is claimed, despite David Moyes not yet giving him any minutes in the Premier League this season.

But they are under pressure, since they do not even have a one-year option to extend his contract, like many top-flight clubs do for their players these days.

Mubama mainly plays as a centre-forward, where West Ham’s senior options are Michail Antonio and Danny Ings.

Like Mubama, Antonio is out of contract at the end of the season, whereas Ings is tied down until 2025. They are both over the age of 30, though, so West Ham will need to keep the long-term of their attack in mind.

None of the clubs interested in Mubama are identified by name in the report, so where he could go other than West Ham remains a mystery.

