West Ham steal a march on Liverpool after ‘talks begin’ with £42.4m striker

West Ham have opened talks with a striker Liverpool were recently confirmed by multiple sources to have a strong interest in signing, per a report.

The Hammers are once again enjoying a superb season under David Moyes. Progress to the knockout stages of the Europa League was secured with a game to spare. On the domestic front, West Ham are entrenched in the hotly-contested battle for fourth spot.

However, with their squad stretched like never before, the cracks have begun to show.

Injuries to Angelo Ogbonna and Kurt Zouma have left Moyes short of options at centre-back. And according to SportsMole (citing Spanish outlet Fíchájés), a defensive addition is his priority in January.

However, also on his agenda is bolstering his forward line. At present, the club are heavily reliant on Michail Antonio. While he has stayed injury-free this season so far, his past record would suggest adequate depth is a must.

Now, citing journalist Ekrem Konur, it’s reported West Ham have opened talks with Lille to sign Jonathan David.

The 21-year-old striker helped upset the odds as Lille beat PSG to the Ligue 1 crown last year. He picked up where he left off last season, notching 15 goals in 26 appearances across all competitions in the current campaign.

That has seen Liverpool take note. Two French reports last week put the Reds at the front of the queue to land the Canadian hotshot.

But it is reportedly West Ham who have acted first, though their task won’t be an easy one.

Unthinkable sale could aid David deal

Lille are stated to have placed a €50m (£42.4m) valuation on David. Whether West Ham are willing, or even capable, of bidding that high is unknown.

Lille are in a strong bargaining position with their marksman having another three-and-a-half-years left on his contract. As such, it is unlikely they will sell for less than what they believe David is worth.

The article concludes that if West Ham are unable to retain the services of Declan Rice, part of his transfer fee could go towards funding a David deal.

Rice has been persistently linked with Manchester United and Chelsea. Whether the Hammers can ultimately match his ambition and thus retain his services, only time will tell.

West Ham hold Origi advantage; second Liverpool player eyed

Meanwhile, West Ham could land a pair of Liverpool cult heroes in January after reports indicated they are prepared to do business on two fronts.

According to the Daily Express, their striker depth issue could be solved by Liverpool’s Divock Origi.

The Hammers are described as readying a bid for the forward who is out of contract next summer. That means unless a new contract is signed, the January window will be Liverpool’s last chance to recoup a fee.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke confirmed West Ham are “long-term admirers” of Origi. O’Rourke told GiveMeSport: “Divock Origi finds himself down the pecking order at Liverpool.

“We know West Ham have been long-term admirers of the Belgian. It’s an interesting one, that one, it’s one to keep an eye on.”

talkSPORT’s Alex Crook then confirmed the Hammers “looked at” Origi over the summer. Furthermore, he claimed the player’s agent has a “close connection” with West Ham’s board.

“Divock Origi is somebody I know they looked at in the summer,” said Crook (via the Express). “His agent has a very close connection, should we say, to the West Ham board so that is a transfer I could see happening in January.”

Moyes’ side also remain keen on signing centre-half Nat Phillips. The 24-year-old earned rave reviews for his manful displays amid an unprecedented injury crisis at Anfield last year.

In a similar story, injuries to Angelo Ogbonna and Kurt Zouma have left Moyes’ men thin at the back. Phillips was reported to be available for £10m in January. However, the Athletic recently claimed the Reds will hold out for £15m.

