Stephy Mavididi could be offered a return to English football with Aston Villa and West Ham reportedly preparing offers for the forward.

Former Arsenal academy product Mavididi has been building up experience in France with Montpellier over the past two seasons. It followed a quiet stint with Juventus before a loan spell with Dijon from the Italian side.

His exploits there led Montpellier to buy him in 2020 and he has rewarded them with 17 goals from 62 games since. As such, there has been speculation about a return to the Premier League.

Mavididi was recently linked with a move to Newcastle, where his younger brother Shaun already plays in the academy. But now, Tuttomercatoweb have added Aston Villa and West Ham into contention.

Per the Italian source, who are following the story since Juventus will be entitled to a sell-on clause for Mavididi, there is a chance the 23-year-old could return to his country of birth.

Encouraged by his form in France, Premier League suitors could make major offers for the forward. There is a feeling his value has doubled since he left Juventus.

The report from TMW does not go into excessive detail about the clubs who could come in for Mavididi. But their headline mentions Aston Villa and West Ham as the interested parties.

West Ham have a significant need for new attackers. Their only recognised option at centre-forward is Michail Antonio. His form has been positive again this season, but the 31-year-old needs more support.

The Hammers have been trying to replace Sebastien Haller for more than a year now. Antonio’s form has put off some of their targets due to concerns over the gametime they would get.

But someone like Mavididi, who can also play as a winger, may fit in with their plans.

Aston Villa provide competition for Mavididi

Alternatively, Aston Villa could seek further firepower after spending big in the summer and the current transfer window too. They added Danny Ings to the ranks alongside Ollie Watkins before the start of the season, but are still looking at additional options.

For example, Arsenal backup Eddie Nketiah, out of contract in the summer, has been linked with a move to Villa Park.

Mavididi may also be among their options, although it is not clear when a transfer may materialise. The report predicts a transfer shortly, although it would require a late acceleration before the January transfer window closes.

Montpellier have him under contract until 2024, so are under no pressure to sell immediately.

West Ham suffer striker blow

Meanwhile, West Ham’s reported wishes to secure a £28m Ben Brereton Diaz transfer this month have suffered a significant blow.

Rumours have been rife this month over a potential Premier League move for the Chilean striker. Brereton Diaz has been outstanding for his Lancashire-based club this season, scoring 20 goals in 27 Championship outings. Now, reports claim David Moyes sent scouts to watch the man in action recently.

The potential signing, however, is further complicated by Blackburn’s lofty valuation.

While the striker has six months left on his deal, they hold an option to extend that by 12 months – something they look certain to do.

Since their relegation from the Premier League in 2012, Blackburn have never been closer to a return.

And for that reason, Blackburn are placing a prohibitive £28m valuation on their star man’s head.

What’s more, with six days left in the window, the chances of signing him have become highly complicated. Indeed, Brereton Diaz has jetted off to South America to join up with Chile ahead of World Cup qualifiers.

They face Argentina on Friday and then are away in Bolivia the following Tuesday. That means he will still be away long after the window closes.

As a result, Hammers News doubts the prospects of the deal going through, claiming it looks ‘dead in the water’.

