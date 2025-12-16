West Ham are starting to believe that experienced Norwich striker Josh Sargent will be their best chance of signing a frontman with Premier League know-how, while sources can also reveal the Hammers are set to open talks over a deal to sign a former Barcelona star that Nuno Espirito Santo knows well.

The Hammers are desperate to add another striker to their ranks during the January window to aid their bid to pull clear of the Premier League relegation zone. After 16 rounds of games, West Ham are sitting 18th in the table, having won just 13 points and are currently three points from Leeds in 17th.

Now, with Nuno looking to add another attacking option to his frontline, club chiefs have been drawing up a shortlist and have cast an eye across Europe for good value talent with the ability to transfer their skill set to the Premier League.

There has previously been links with Joshua Zirkzee, but that line of interest has gone cold for now and with the Manchester United striker deciding to reject both the Hammers and their fellow relegation rivals, per a report.

However, sources can reveal that it is Norwich City’s 76-goal USA international Sargent that continues to be talked about internally as a strong candidate for the January window, and initial talks have opened up on a potential deal.

Nuno is involved in the process of recruitment and has made his own recommendations about how to turn the club’s season around.

Sargent would represent a slight gamble in that his Premier League record shows just two goals from 26 appearances. And this season he has only scored six goals from 16 appearances in the Championship.

However, his playing style and traits do fit with the way West Ham’s style is progressing and there is contact being made over the terms of a deal.

Norwich, for their part, will look to make the most of the negotiations that have now opened up, and sources say they will not let the player leave easily.

Our information suggests they may now price him upwards of £20million (€22.8m, $26.8m) as they learn of West Ham’s interest – and they know the Hammers are in desperate need of a forward and are struggling to identify options that satisfy the boss.

That price point is higher than West Ham would have hoped for, and they will continue to listen to other opportunities that potentially open up before January.

But, as things stand, we understand that the 29-times capped USMNT frontman looks like their strongest option, though he won’t be the only new face arriving at the London Stadium next month…

West Ham get green light to discuss Adama Traore deal

Meanwhile, we can understand that Adama Traore is expected to be allowed to discuss terms over a move to West Ham United.

His minutes have dried up at Fulham recently – playing a total of two minutes in their last five games.

The signings of Samuel Chukwueze and Kevin, combined with their resurgent form of Harry Wilson, have nudged him down the pecking order, and sources have indicated that he will be allowed to leave in January.

West Ham have already made their interest known in the player, as they seek to add new threat to their attack.

Former Barcelona winger Traore played under Nuno Espirito Santo 131 times at Wolves and the move would come at a time when his contract is winding down.

Traore’s deal expires in June 2026, and after being limited to just one Premier League start, the 29-year-old winger will have the opportunity to discuss a move across London.

West Ham latest: Toney links fade; Nigerian midfielder wanted

On the striker front, talk of a potential move for Ivan Toney can be forgotten about, as per our latest information, with the striker unlikely to turn his back on Saudi Arabia just yet for financial reasons and despite the player’s desperate wish to catch England manager Thomas Tuchel’s eye.

Elsewhere, sources can also reveal West Ham are preparing to launch a January bid for a talented SV Zulte Waregem midfielder, though we understand they face growing competition from four Premier League sides for his signature.

Finally, we can reveal West Ham are ready to listen to offers for midfielder Guido Rodriguez this winter.

Rodriguez only joined the Hammers last summer, but now a move back to South America could be on the cards.