West Ham in stunning move for Champions League-winning former Liverpool star Klopp called ‘outstanding’

West Ham United have made former Liverpool star Joel Matip their No 1 target to strengthen the defence after the transfer window shut and are stepping up their pursuit of him, it has been revealed.

Matip joined Liverpool on a free transfer in July 2016 and proved to be a fantastic signing during his eight-year spell at Anfield. The centre-back made 201 appearances for the Reds in all competitions, chipping in with 11 goals and helping the club win major trophies such as the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup.

Matip became a fan favourite on Merseyside due to the marauding runs he would make from the heart of defence, which would in turn kickstart Liverpool attacks.

The defender only played 14 times during his last season at Liverpool due to an ACL injury, and club chiefs opted against extending his contract.

DON’T MISS: The incredible figures behind the near-BILLION-pound drop in Premier League spending in 2024

Matip has therefore been a free agent since July 1. Over the last month, the ex-Cameroon international has been linked with a shock move to Everton, while Bayer Leverkusen were interested in him in case they lost Jonathan Tah.

Neither of those transfers materialised though, and Matip could now head elsewhere. Two days ago, trusted West Ham source ExWHUEmployee revealed that Julen Lopetegui’s side hold interest in capturing Matip.

That same source has now provided an update on the situation. West Ham are ‘pushing ahead’ in their chase to sign Matip. The Irons are also interested in fellow centre-half John Egan, who has been a free agent since leaving Sheffield United at the end of last season, but Matip is their ‘preferred choice’.

Talks between West Ham and Matip’s entourage ‘will continue over the next few days’ as the two parties look to find an agreement.

West Ham transfers: Joel Matip a top target

One issue that must be ironed out before the deal can be completed is Matip’s current fitness. West Ham must check whether he can still play at the highest level due to his recent injuries and the fact he has not featured in a competitive match since December 2023.

If West Ham decide that Matip does have the physicality to continue making an impact at the elite level, then this might prove to be a superb free transfer pick up.

Matip may be 33 years old and entering the twilight years of his career, but he is a Champions League and Premier League winner who would add huge experience to the West Ham backline.

Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is a huge admirer of Matip, having heaped praise on him numerous times and labelled him ‘outstanding’ in October 2023.

READ MORE: Why Aston Villa rejected ‘last-minute’ deadline day offers from Chelsea, West Ham