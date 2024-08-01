West Ham are backing new manager Julen Lopetegui in the transfer window and reports suggest they’re pushing to sign another new centre-back.

The Hammers have already brought in highly-rated defender Max Kilman from Wolves, along with winger Luis Guilherme and back-up goalkeeper Wes Foderingham.

Lopetegui’s side are now closing in on deals for Borussia Dortmund striker Niclas Fullkrug, Leeds winger Crysencio Summerville and Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka in what could prove to be a game-changing triple swoop.

West Ham’s business won’t stop there, though, and reports suggest that they reignited their interest in Nice centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo.

Man Utd pushed to sign Todibo last month but their move was blocked by UEFA because Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS group also owns Nice.

With Man Utd and Nice both competing in the Europa League this season, UEFA’s regulations say that player transfers cannot occur between the two clubs.

The Red Devils tried to force through the deal by hiring lawyers to lodge an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, but the move ultimately collapsed.

West Ham moved in shortly after with a bid of their own for Todibo, which was rejected, but now the London club have reportedly come back in with a new offer for the former Barcelona man.

West Ham make new offer for star Man Utd wanted

According to French outlet Nice-Matin, West Ham have offered ‘the real market value’ for Todibo and are ahead of Juventus in the race for the defender.

The Hammers have reportedly made a loan bid for the Nice star, with an obligation-to-buy clause worth €36m (£30.4m) included in the proposal.

Juventus’ counter offer of a loan with obligation set at €30m (£25.3m), which includes add-ons and bonuses, has been deemed ‘ridiculous’ by Nice.

This leaves West Ham as favourites to sign Todibo this summer but the player’s preference is to join Juve, so it’s not clear whether an agreement can be reached on personal terms.

The Frenchman could prove to be a valuable addition for the Hammers if they can get a deal done.

His signing would give Lopetegui the options of Todibo, Kilman, Kurt Zouma, Nayef Aguerd and Konstantinos Mavropanos in the centre-back position.

The former Real Madrid and Wolves boss is building a formidable squad and Hammers fans have every right to be excited for the coming season.

