West Ham United could be set to swoop for a new centre-back to add to their signings so far this summer in a big way having learned that Lyon need to make sales.

Luis Guilherme, who comes into the Premier League from Palmeiras in Brazil, and Wes Foderingham, who joins on a free transfer, are the two new arrivals for the Hammers thus far.

However, West Ham have identified the need to sign another first team-ready centre-back and the situation at Olympique Lyonnais might play into their hands.

West Ham have been linked with Wolves captain Max Kilman, but could secure a coup of a transfer if they can bring in Irish defender Jake O’Brien from Lyon.

Lyon are eager to raise funds for the transfer window and they believe that O’Brien is one star who could be cashed in on in order for them to finance their business going forward.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed that West Ham see O’Brien as a cut-price alternative to Kilman, whose asking price of

“West Ham make move for OL centre back Jack O’Brien, one more name on the shortlist,” Romano wrote in an update on X.

“Max Kilman remains strong target but still not easy with Wolves as they ask around £45m.

“O’Brien, added to West Ham list.”

DON’T MISS – The seven clubs chasing Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah and their likelihood of signing him

Ireland international is ready for the Premier League

O’Brien is a 23-year-old defender who plays international football for the Republic of Ireland and moved to Lyon in French Ligue 1 from the Crystal Palace Under-21 side.

The mountainous defender attended Cork City’s academy before enrolling in Crystal Palace’s Academy in 2021. While he was a member of the Crystal Palace academy, he had a number of loan spells elsewhere and is already quite an experienced professional.

O’Brien was acquired by Lyon last year for a meagre €1 million (£850,000), and despite coming in as a potential star for the future, he swiftly established himself as a vital member of Les Gones in the here and now.

With 32 appearances across all competitions, and four goals in Ligue 1 he was surpassed only by striker and captain Alexandre Lacazette and was the club’s second-highest scorer in the recent campaign.

He is considered to be a ball-playing defender despite his bulk and has been compared to the likes of Stefan de Vrij, Chris Smalling and Virgil van Dijk.

Reports coming out of France suggest that Lyon are eager to raise €100million (£85million) through player sales during the transfer window, and O’Brien is one of the players who could be moved on.

READ MORE – Every Premier League manager’s contract expiry date as Arteta and Guardiola enter final year of deals