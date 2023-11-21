West Ham target publicly gives Moyes green light to complete January deal with ‘great team’ admission

West Ham United have a great chance at landing Oscar Mingueza from La Liga side Celta Vigo after the full-back praised David Moyes’ side publicly in an interview.

Mingueza is a 24-year-old right-back who can also operate in central defence. He came through Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy and went on to make his first-team debut for the Spanish titans in November 2020.

Overall, Mingueza played 66 times for Barca, scoring two goals, before leaving for Celta in July last year.

Mingueza, who has won one cap for the Spain national team, has gone on to establish himself as a crucial player for Celta. He has featured in every single one of their 14 games so far this season and has chipped in with one goal and one assist.

As per WhoScored, Mingueza is Celta’s second-best performer this term when it comes to tackles per 90 (1.9), key passes per 90 (1.6) and crosses per 90 (0.8).

The versatile defender currently plays under former Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez, and he could soon follow in his manager’s footsteps by heading to the Premier League.

On Monday, reports in Spain revealed West Ham to be interested in snapping him up during the January transfer window.

Mingueza has now been asked about the interest from the Irons. While contact has yet to be made about a possible transfer, Mingueza has seemingly given West Ham the green light to capture him by labelling them a ‘great team’.

‘West Ham are a great team’, says transfer target

“I have nothing planned, nor has anyone contacted me,” he said (via Moi Celeste and Sport Witness).

“I am focused on Celta. West Ham are a great team, a very nice team but I am focused on Celta and the match against Valencia.”

It seems Mingueza will not push to leave Celta as he is happy where he is. Although, if West Ham manage to strike an agreement with Celta for his transfer, then he will gladly move to the London Stadium.

Mingueza’s contract with Celta runs until June 2026, while transfermarkt put his valuation at just €3million (£2.6m). Despite that, it has been suggested that West Ham will bid €20m (£17.4m) for his services, a fee which would more than match Celta’s demands.

Moyes can currently rely on Vladimir Coufal and Ben Johnson at right-back. Coufal has been a great servant for West Ham since joining the club in October 2020, while Johnson looks set to be a good option for the future.

Nevertheless, it would make a lot of sense for West Ham to snare Mingueza as well. As Coufal is now 31 years old, Moyes needs to find a younger right-back who can become his long-term replacement and battle Johnson for the position. Signing Mingueza would be a perfect solution to that conundrum.

