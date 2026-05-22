Southampton centre-back Taylor Harwood-Bellis is generating interest from the Premier League ahead of the summer, with West Ham United, Crystal Palace and Everton all keeping close tabs on his situation, TEAMtalk understands.

The 24-year-old England international has been a pillar of consistency for the Saints, displaying composure on the ball, strong aerial presence, and leadership qualities even during a challenging campaign, which ultimately ended with them being removed from the play-off final.

West Ham have emerged as the most determined suitors for Harwood-Bellis. The Hammers submitted multiple bids in January, including loan and permanent offers, all of which were turned down by Southampton.

With their interest undiminished, sources suggest they are preparing renewed approaches this summer, seeing the defender as a key addition to bolster their backline.

Harwood-Bellis is understood to be open to a move to the London Stadium. However, if West Ham are relegated, which hinges on what happens on the Premier League’s final day on Sunday, they will face a battle from top-flight sides.

Everton and Crystal Palace have been watching Harwood-Bellis in recent months, with scouts appreciating his ball-playing abilities and potential to develop further at a higher level.

Harwood-Bellis has expressed ambitions to establish himself as a regular in the Premier League and push for more senior England caps, having made a singular appearance for the Three Lions so far.

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Burnley also remain keen on a reunion with Harwood-Bellis. The former Manchester City academy graduate spent a successful loan spell at Turf Moor earlier in his career.

His familiarity with the club and their style of play could make it an appealing option.

However, the Clarets’ relegation from the Premier League could put them in the back seat in the race for the centre-back – similar to the difficulties West Ham may face.

Southampton, meanwhile, are reluctant to lose one of their most reliable performers.

With his contract running until 2028, the club value him in excess of £20million and view him as central to their hopes of securing promotion in the future and stabilising in the top flight.

But their recent expulsion from the play-off final means meant the door is now very open for an exit, sources confirm.

The coming weeks will prove decisive. For Harwood-Bellis, the opportunity to take the next step in his career beckons, but the south coast club will still demand substantial compensation to part with their asset.

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