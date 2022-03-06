West Ham United could try to bring back Gerard Deulofeu to the Premier League after his previous spells with Everton and Watford, per reports in Italy.

Deulofeu represented Everton in the 2013-14 season on loan from Barcelona, before joining them permanently in 2015. He spent 18 months with the club before joining AC Milan on loan and then returning to Barcelona due to a buyback clause.

The winger was back in English football from 2018, when Watford signed him. He played at Vicarage Road for two-and-a-half seasons, culminating in their relegation from the Premier League.

That prompted his exit, as he returned to Italy with sister club Udinese. Now, though, there are rumours that Deulofeu could try his luck in the Premier League for a third time.

According to Calciomercato, talk of a transfer to West Ham is concrete. The London outfit have made contact over a possible deal, it is claimed.

Deulofeu is currently enjoying a decent second season with Udinese. He has scored seven goals from 22 Serie A appearances so far.

It has led to rumours of a step back up to join Milan again, although West Ham could give him something else to think about. They are aiming to secure European qualification for the second season in succession.

Despite their impressive performances this season, they know they need attacking reinforcements to remain at their current level. And if they lose Jarrod Bowen in the summer, amid links with Liverpool, it would only heighten their need for new forwards.

Even if he stays, it would be useful for West Ham to find extra options. Now 27 years old, Deulofeu has developed since his last spell in England and could be ready to prove himself again to the Premier League audience.

There are no details of how much a transfer would cost for the Spaniard. He is under contract with Udinese until 2024, so they will not necessarily be in a hurry to sell.

But West Ham could give him a better experience than being in the bottom half of Serie A, so the move may have some appeal.

West Ham want Chelsea striker

Meanwhile, West Ham will also be looking to strengthen at centre-forward in the summer. In that regard, they are being linked with Southampton’s Chelsea-owned forward Armando Broja.

Broja is currently enjoying a fine first season as a Premier League regular. He joined Southampton on loan from Chelsea in the summer and has thrived ever since. So far, the Albania international has scored nine goals from 27 games for Saints.

That form has caught the attention of a number of clubs, including West Ham.

Michail Antonio is the main man, but cannot carry the workload all alone. Therefore, they may finally take their chance to sign a striker in the summer.

With that in mind, they have identified Slough-born Broja as a potential target. In fact, they would be willing to offer £25m for his signature.

Such a move would offer Broja the chance to continue his career in London, where he could also attract interest from Arsenal. In addition, Diario Sport insist Chelsea could reintegrate the 20-year-old.

But previous reports have suggested selling Broja would be a chance to balance the books after high-spending summers in 2020 and 2021. Therefore, he may be on his way out still.

If his destination is to be West Ham, though, they would seemingly need to up their opening offer. A recent report from Tuttomercatoweb suggested Chelsea are holding out for a fee closer to £58m.

