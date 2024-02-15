West Ham tipped to appoint former Chelsea manager as David Moyes exit talk ramps up

Graham Potter is on West Ham's shortlist to replace David Moyes as manager

West Ham United are reportedly considering replacing David Moyes with former Chelsea and Brighton manager Graham Potter.

It’s thought that Moyes could be removed as Hammers’ boss at the end of the season and club chiefs are already looking at potential replacements.

Pressure is mounting on the Scottish coach after West Ham were thrashed 6-0 by Arsenal last weekend.

Moyes guided his team to Europa Conference League glory last season, however, and they are currently in eighth place in the Premier League table, so sacking him would be a big call.

Moyes’ contract at the London Stadium is only valid until June, however, and talks over an extension have reportedly been put on hold.

Oliver Glasner was on West Ham’s list of managerial targets but he is set to replace Roy Hodgson at Crystal Palace

Other names linked include former Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui and ex-Nottingham Forest man Steve Cooper.

Now, however, it seems that Potter has emerged as the Hammers’ top choice.

West Ham eye Graham Potter as next manager

According to The Telegraph, Potter is ‘high on West Ham’s list’ of potential replacements for Moyes.

The English coach has been without a job since he was sacked by Chelsea in April last year. He lasted just seven months at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues won just seven out of 22 Premier League games during Potter’s tenure and were 11th in the table when he was axed.

Chelsea haven’t really improved since then, though, and currently sit in 10th place under new manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Potter’s time at Brighton was much more successful. When he arrived at the south coast club they were serial relegation contenders, but when he left they were challenging for a Champions League spot.

In comparison to Moyes, Potter plays much more attacking football and that’s something that would go down well with West Ham fans.

It would also help the Hammers better utilise the talents of star players such as Jarrod Bowen, Mohammed Kudus and Lucas Paqueta.

Moyes isn’t on the brink of the sack just yet. However, it is interesting that West Ham have registered an interest in Potter now, rather than waiting until the end of the season.

With that in mind, we could see Potter back in the Premier League sooner than expected.

