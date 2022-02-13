A rather worrying report for West Ham claims that Tomas Soucek would be prepared to ‘walk away’ from the club if he is not satisfied with their latest contract offer.

The 26-year-old has established himself as a huge player for the Hammers since joining them initially on loan in January 2020. Indeed, his partnership with Declan Rice in the centre of the park is considered one of the best in the Premier League.

The £17.6million West Ham splashed out for Soucek now looks an absolute bargain. However, they now face a battle to keep hold of the player.

Even though he’s not been the same 10-goal force he was last season, Soucek remains a vital cog for David Moyes.

As a result, the east London outfit have already opened talks to extend his stay.

Soucek is being tipped to sign a new four-year deal worth considerably more than his current £47,000-per-week deal.

The Daily Mail states that Soucek is in a strong position to negotiate. That is down to the fact that controversial summer signing Kurt Zouma currently brings home £125,000-a-week.

But in an exclusive interview with GiveMeSport, journalist Dean Jones has revealed the £40m-rated midfielder will leave if he’s not satisfied with how talks are developing.

Jones said: “If he’s not satisfied with the offer, he’d walk away from the table, I’m told.”

Soucek would be a huge miss for the Hammers, if he does leave. The Czech star has started 60 of the club’s last 62 Premier League outings.

West Ham target opens up on rumours

Meanwhile, West Ham transfer target Duje Caleta-Car has admitted to receiving ‘interesting’ transfer ‘opportunities’, but claims he is ‘tired’ of the rumours.

Caleta-Car, 25, plays as a centre-back for Marseille. He has been at the French club for three and a half years, following a €19million transfer from Red Bull Salzburg.

The Croatia international was heavily linked with a Premier League move before, and during, the January transfer window.

Wolves were keen on Caleta-Car, but it was West Ham who occupied pole position for his signature.

On January 30, several outlets claimed the Irons had agreed a deal with Marseille for the defender. According to French journalist Marc Mechenoua, West Ham were willing to pay an initial £18.2m, plus £2.5m in add-ons, to land him.

Caleta-Car would therefore move to the London Stadium to improve David Moyes’ centre-half options, amid Angelo Ogbonna’s serious knee injury.

But the transfer never came to fruition and Caleta-Car will spend the rest of the campaign in Ligue 1. He aims to add to his 18 appearances as Marseille chase league leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

Duje Caleta-Car ‘tired’ of rumours

The player has now given a telling admission about his transfer links.

“Every transfer window, I’m involved,” Caleta-Car told Le10 Sport (via Sport Witness). “They talk about me in the press, they say I’m going to leave, but I’m still here.

“There can be offers, but the three parties need to be in agreement. Each transfer window, I’m talked about. Honestly, I’m tired of talking about it.

“I’ve been here for four years, I’m happy to be here. Yes, I’ve had interesting opportunities that didn’t go through, so when the moment comes, we’ll see, but I’m not thinking about it.”

