West Ham are reportedly ready to try and take advantage of a small window of opportunity to sign Fulham centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo this summer.

The 24-year-old will have a release clause that activates for a brief spell at the beginning of the summer window and Football League World claims that the Hammers have the talented defender firmly on their radar and could swoop.

Adarabioyo’s future at Craven Cottage has been a major topic of discussion since the club’s relegation last season.

He eventually decided to stay, with an immediate return to the top flight on the cards. Indeed, Fulham are currently 12 points clear at the top of table with 10 games remaining.

Football League World reported back in June about the player’s exit clause, which expired in mid-July when no clubs opted to take it up.

However, that clause, which is just £10million, will come into play once again when the current campaign ends.

The Hammers are just one of several clubs monitoring Adarabioyo’s situation. Indeed, boss David Moyes is looking to bolster his side’s defence, with Nottingham Forest’s Joe Worrall also linked.

Adarabioyo has made 32 Championship appearances this season as Marco Silva’s men seemingly romp to the title. The central defender also chipped in with goals against Bournemouth and Reading.

West Ham star tipped for River Plate return

Meanwhile, there is speculation that West Ham star Manuel Lanzini could return to former club River Plate, with several factors pointing to the move.

Lanzini has been at West Ham for a good deal of his career. Indeed, he moved from Al Jazira in the Arabian Gulf League in the summer of 2016.

Since then, he has contributed to 54 goals in 191 appearances for the Hammers.

Lanzini struggled for a place in the side last season, making just 17 league outings. However, he has found his way back into the team this term, appearing in 22 league matches and contributing six goals.

However, there has been speculation of a move back to River Plate, where he started his career. Lanzini played 89 times for the Argentinian club, winning the league in 2014.

La Pagina Millonaria, via Sport Witness, claims Lanzini has been fuelling rumours of a return.

The first factor that points to a potential move is Lanzini’s recent meeting with River Plate vice-president Matian Patanian. Secondly, Lanzini has openly admitted he would ‘love a return’ previously.

In addition, a close friend of Lanzini’s, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, currently plays for the side, and may want to play with the centre-back.

However, there have been no official talks, and a deal ‘seems quite difficult’.

That being said, Lanzini’s contract is up next summer, so a move might not be too far away.

