Tottenham, Arsenal told why they should have signed £30m centre-back

Tottenham and Arsenal have been told that they should have signed former Chelsea star Kurt Zouma ahead of London rivals West Ham last summer.

The French defender made over 150 appearances for the Stamford Bridge outfit in a five-year spell at the club, winning the Premier League twice and the Champions League during his time in west London.

The 27-year-old was on the bench for the Champions League final victory over Manchester City last season. However, Thomas Tuchel was happy to allow him to leave, with a £30million switch to the Hammers completed over the summer.

Zouma has started the season in impressive fashion for David Moyes’ men. But former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino is surprised Arsenal and Tottenham didn’t make their own moves.

“You see [Kurt] Zouma at centre-half, who has done well at West Ham,’ he told talkSPORT. “I was surprised that no one else went in for him.

“I thought both Arsenal and Tottenham needed that type of centre-half. Yet West Ham have been able to get that deal over the line and he’s doing well.”

Moyes celebrates milestone with EL progress

Zouma was rested as the Hammers secured a place in the Europa League knockout stage on Thursday night. A 2-2 draw with Genk was enough in what was Moyes’ 1,000th match as a manager.

“I think on reflection a draw is the right result. Genk started better and we needed our keeper to make some good saves,” Moyes said.

“In the end we got two goals and it looked like it would be enough but for the own-goal. Lots of credit to Genk.

“I look at it that we’ve qualified, and the other part of it is we’re still new to this. We are trying to keep players fresh for the Premier League, so somewhere along the line it was going to get bumpy. And Genk made it bumpy.”

