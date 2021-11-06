Italian media confirm West Ham, Tottenham chase still on for standout performer

Tottenham and West Ham remain in a packed hunt for a standout Serie A performer who they considered in the summer, as per an Italian report.

Both Spurs and the Hammers have been searching for defensive reinforcements. Departures had left the two London clubs light at the back. So they secured the respective signings of Cristian Romero and Kurt Zouma in the most recent window.

The two centre-backs have slotted in to their starting XI’s this season – but there’s still a need to find a partner for each of them.

And the two Premier League rivals could both be fighting over the same man to fill the gap in their team. That’s because they remain interested in Fiorentina’s Nikola Milenkovic.

That’s according to Calciomercato, who claim they remain ‘attentive’ and ‘ready to seize the opportunity’ of him becoming available next summer.

Milenkovic was targeted earlier this year but ultimately signed a contract extension with his current club.

His deal was due to run out next year. But he put pen to paper on a one-year extension, which Calciomercato describe as a ‘strange choice’.

It seems the 24-year-old did so to stay with the club another year but avoid them not securing a transfer fee for him at the end of the season.

He’s been one of the best defenders in Serie A, as per the report. And clearly Fiorentina didn’t want to lose him on a free.

At the time it remained to be seen if Tottenham and West Ham would stay interested. But this latest report confirms the chase is still on.

Fellow Italian sides Inter Milan and Juventus are also keen on the Serbian international, who has been an ever-present in the league so far this season.

However, a move abroad would be favoured by Fiorentina. Therefore, David Moyes and Antonio Conte will have a fight on their hands.

Another fight between West Ham and Tottenham

Meanwhile, fellow Serie A player Ivan Perisic does not intend to renew his contract with Inter. As such, he will explore a move to Germany or England next summer, claims a report.

A number of Inter’s stars are ripe for new deals, but Croatia winger Perisic is not on that list.

Striker Lautaro Martinez officially extended his time in Milan last last month. And Nicolo Barella and Marcelo Brozovic remain locked in talks with the Serie A side.

Therefore, the Bundesliga and the Premier League are on Perisic’s destination list – where he has been “dreaming” of for some time…

