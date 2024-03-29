Tottenham stunned as West Ham surge into race for sublime Serie A attacker eyed by Postecoglou

West Ham United are reportedly ready to rival Tottenham for Juventus winger Samuel Iling-Junior, who looks set to be on the move this summer.

The Chelsea academy graduate is considered to be one of the most exciting youngsters in Serie A but could be sold by Juventus due to their ongoing financial problems.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Everton and Brighton are also interested in signing Iling-Junior, so a return to England looks to be on the cards for him.

The 20-year-old has generally had to settle for a place on the bench this season, making 19 appearances so far, scoring one goal and making two assists in the process.

Despite naturally being a winger, Max Allegri has generally used Iling-Junior as a left wing-back.

His suitors see him as a player who could play at the very highest level in the future and he could be available for a cut-price fee this summer.

Illing-Junior is out of contract in 2025 and West Ham are reportedly determined to beat the competition to his signature, with Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou thought to be a big fan of his.

West Ham battling to sign Juventus winger

According to Italian outlet Tutto Juve, West Ham are firmly ‘in the picture’ to sign Iling-Junior at the end of the season.

Juventus are ‘working hard’ to tie the Englishman down to a new contract and are reportedly close to reaching an agreement with him.

However, even if Iling-Junior does put pen to paper on a new deal, this would not completely rule out him joining a Premier League club this summer.

He is seen as an ‘expendable’ asset by Juventus chiefs, who need to make a decision soon over whether to cash in on him or not.

It’s claimed that they are ‘leaning towards a transfer’ and would be willing to accept an offer of just €15m (approx. £12.8m) for Iling-Junior.

It will be interesting to see if West Ham are willing to match that price tag and beat Tottenham, Everton and Brighton to his signature.

David Moyes has made some impressive additions this season who have helped his side rise to seventh in the Premier League table.

They have a great chance of qualifying for Europe once again, which will only make the London club a more attractive destination for players like Iling-Junior.

