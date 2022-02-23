Paper Talk: West Ham set Declan Rice stall out as Man Utd, Chelsea, asking price rockets again

West Ham set their summer stall out over a transfer for Man Utd and Chelsea-linked Declan Rice, while Arsenal eye a £12.5million sale – both in all the latest Paper Talk.

DECLAN RICE TRANSFER FEE SET

West Ham have increased the summer transfer fee for Declan Rice to over £120million amid interest from Manchester United and Chelsea, according to a report.

The England international midfielder, 23, has enjoyed an incredible rise with the Hammers in recent seasons. He has consequently become one of the first names on the team sheet for both club and country.

Rice initially made his name as a defensive midfielder and received calls to try his hand as a centre-back for the long-term. However, he has recently added box-to-box traits to his game.

His reliability is another endearing trait to United and Chelsea. Indeed, he has racked up 177 Premier League appearances already.

Hammers boss David Moyes insisted in the summer that interested clubs would have to pay £100million to sign him. However, he said earlier this month that “that was the sales” and that clubs will now need “humungous” money to get “close”.

In fact, according to The Times, West Ham have now set Rice’s fee at over £120million.

Chelsea have been long-term admirers of the Englishman, who has 27 Three Lions caps. In fact, the Blues let go of Rice when he was 14, leading to his progression through West Ham’s ranks.

West Ham offer 3 players big new contracts West Ham are offering Jared Bowen, Declan Rice and Thomas Soucek new contracts but who will sign

Rice recently admitted that he wants to stay in London if he can, having grown up with Chelsea and West Ham.

Nevertheless, Man Utd have reportedly been preparing the groundwork over a bid for the midfielder.

The Times adds that Rice has shelved talks over a new West Ham contract. Instead, he wants to assess his options in the summer transfer window.

This season, Rice has played in all but one Premier League match, playing the full 90 minutes in all of those games. The Hammers are pushing for a top-four finish and Champions League football under his guidance as captain of late.

He also proved influential in the Europa League group stages, netting two goals in four appearances to help his side progress to the last 16.

Who are the toughest defenders according to the world’s best players

PAPER TALK – ARSENAL SET FOR TORREIRA SALE

Fiorentina are leaning towards a permanent deal for on-loan Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira, according to a report.

The Uruguay international midfielder arrived at the Emirates Stadium under former manager Unai Emery.

However, since Mikel Arteta took charge, the 26-year-old has dropped out of the thinking for Arsenal. Indeed, Arteta has reinstated Mohamed Elneny – who was out on loan under Emery – and signed Thomas Partey.

Arteta subsequently added Albert Sambi Lokonga and Martin Odegaard to his midfield in last summer’s transfer window.

Former Sampdoria midfielder Torreira, meanwhile, moved back to Serie A on loan with Fiorentina.

And according to the Evening Standard, the Italian club are in pole position to sign him on a permanent deal in the summer.

Fiorentina have an option to buy Torreira for around £12.5million at the end of the season and, as it stands, they fully expect to activate that option given his impressive form.

Torriera has played 21 Serie A games this term, chipping in with one goal and two assists.

The player’s agent, Pablo Bentancur, said recently: “Fiorentina logically want to buy him because he is playing very well. He has returned to having an impressive continuity and dynamism.

“Lucas is happy in Florence and I think they will take him, to date he is one of the most loved players by the fans.”

PAPER TALK – MAN CITY CLOSE TO DEAL

Manchester City are close to signing Atletico Mineiro youngster Savio, according to a report.

The Citizens have made a habit of signing exciting South American talent in recent years. Indeed, they added Brazilian starlet Kayky and he has made a solid start.

Now, Kayky’s compatriot Savio, 17, is another target for Pep Guardiola’s club.

Arsenal initially joined the race for the teenager, but Man City are closing in on his signing.

Indeed, Voetbal International reports that City are close to agreeing a deal to sign him from his Brazilian employers.

They will then send Savio on loan to Eredivisie giants PSV Eindhoven.