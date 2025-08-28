Graham Potter is closing in on two new signings

West Ham have agreed a transfer in excess of £40million to sign Southampton midfielder Mateus Fernandes, while a second deal is also close to completion as the Hammers look to back beleaguered boss Graham Potter.

The 21-year-old has been granted permission to travel for a medical in London, with Fernandes set to become West Ham’s third-biggest signing, behind Sebastien Haller (£45m) and Lucas Paqueta (£51m).

The move will be a boost for under-pressure Hammers boss Potter, whose side have lost their first three matches of the season in all competitions.

Southampton look set to make a substantial profit on the £15m they paid to sign Fernandes from Portuguese giants Sporting last summer.

The Portugal Under-21 international has played 46 times for Saints, scoring four goals and providing seven assists.

Meanwhile, West Ham are also close to completing the signing of Monaco midfielder Soungoutou Magassa, 21, for a fee of about £17.3m.

The France Under-21 international is expected to have a medical on Thursday.

What West Ham can expect from Fernandes

The talented midfielder is a dynamic box-to-box presence who has an excellent passing range and weight of pass.

Fernandes, who has high technical ability, also has a powerful carrying style and is capable of making contributions both defensively and in attack and will be a strong addition for Potter.

His arrival is likely to put James Ward-Prowse’s place under threat, although he is not viewed as a potential replacement for Lucas Paqueta.

It would appear that Southampton had no hope of keeping Fernandes, following their relegation back to the Championship, with former Saints star Jo Tessem talking up the Portuguese talent towards the end of last season.

“Mateus Fernandes is on people’s radar because every week he plays his heart out, he is by far the best player on the football pitch from a Saints perspective,” Tessem told this week’s BBC Radio Solent Southampton podcast.

“He is becoming an ultimate Premier League midfielder and clubs are not going to let that go.

“He plays like a Premier League player. He passes like a Premier League player. He is quick like a Premier League player. He conducts himself so well in midfield.”

