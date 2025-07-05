West Ham United are reportedly in advanced talks to sign ‘one of the best goalkeeping talents in Europe’, after Graham Potter made the addition of a new No.1 keeper one of his top priorities this summer.

The London Stadium outfit have been linked with a host of shot-stoppers in recent months, but they are now reported to have settled on a Serie A star to challenge Alphonse Areola for a starting role in Potter’s side.

West Ham have been in the market for a new keeper after veteran star Lukasz Fabianski walked away from the club this summer upon the expiry of his contract.

That search has led them to Parma stopper Zion Suzuki, who had been linked with Manchester United before it emerged that Andre Onana would be staying at Old Trafford.

The Japan international has also been a target for Leeds United as they look for a replacement for Illan Meslier this summer, while TEAMtalk has previously revealed Chelsea’s interest in the stopper.

It’s been reported by ExWHUEmployee on The West Ham Way Patreon that talks are ongoing between the player’s camp, West Ham and his current club Parma, and the belief is that he could be the next arrival for the Hammers if everything goes to plan.

The report states: “We can exclusively reveal that we are in advanced talks with Zion Suzuki.

“The Japanese international who was born in the USA currently play for Parma in Italy. The 6’3 keeper is from Ghana and Japanese heritage and has elected to play for the team of his mother in Japan which is also where he was raised.

“The player appears to have emerged as a top keeper target and talks have already started with the player through his agent and he could be one of the next players to join the club if all goes to plan, and the club decide that wages and fee are reasonable.

“It would also tick the Asian market signing that the club have desires for a long time.”

West Ham yet to agree keeper personal terms

The report adds that while there is still no agreement on a fee or personal terms, it’s believed that could be the next step.

Should both be deemed acceptable by West Ham then a deal is expected to happen fairly quickly.

Meanwhile, the Hammers also remain in the market for another defender and midfielder as concerns grow over the futures of both Mohammed Kudus and Lucas Paqueta.

In terms of Suzuki’s qualities, the 22-year-old is known for his quick reflexes, strong decision-making, and quality when it comes to playing out from the back.

His performances have made him a fan favorite at Parma and a highly regarded prospect in European football.

Suzuki kept six clean sheets in 31 games for Parma last season, conceding 46 goals in the process as his side finished in 16th spot in the Serie A table.

