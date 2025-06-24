West Ham United have entered the race to sign Yunus Musah amid complications over his transfer from AC Milan to Napoli, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

The central midfielder made 40 appearances for Milan in the 2024-25 season and helped them beat rivals Inter in the Supercoppa Italiana. It was largely a disappointing season for the Rossoneri though as they slipped down to eighth in Serie A and lost the Coppa Italia final to Bologna.

Fellow Italian giants Napoli have identified Musah as a key target and recently began talks to try and wrap up a deal.

But Napoli are not happy with the way negotiations have gone with Milan for Musah. The Italian champions were open to paying €25milion (£21m / $29m) including bonuses.

At first, Milan gave this deal a verbal green light, only to change their demands. Milan now want that €25m fee plus add-ons before selling to Napoli.

This decision has resulted in Napoli cooling their interest, especially now that Frank Anguissa has confirmed he will stay at the club for the upcoming season.

Anguissa had picked up interest from Saudi Arabia, Monaco and the Turkish Super Lig but will continue playing under Antonio Conte in Naples instead.

Amid uncertainty over Musah’s switch to Napoli, TEAMtalk can reveal that West Ham have started looking into the 22-year-old’s situation.

West Ham in for Yunus Musah

Sources have informed us that West Ham have asked for preliminary information about Musah and the conditions required for a potential deal.

As things stand, the Hammers have not made any concrete moves, just initial enquiries. They want to wait, hoping that Milan will reduce their demands as time goes on.

However, if that happens, Napoli could once again become Musah’s first choice. The USMNT star is really interested in working with Conte and is hoping for a breakthrough in talks between Napoli and Milan.

A new round of negotiations is expected this week, which could be crucial for the player’s future.

West Ham have yet to bring any new players in during the summer transfer window. Jean-Clair Todibo’s loan move has become permanent, as per the terms of West Ham’s initial agreement with Nice last summer.

With experienced players such as Aaron Cresswell, Kurt Zouma, Danny Ings, Vlaidmir Coufal and Lukasz Fabianski all having left the London Stadium on free transfers, West Ham need to bring in reinforcements to give head coach Graham Potter a chance at success next term.

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher revealed on June 13 that West Ham are pursuing a potential loan deal for a striker currently playing in the Saudi Pro League.

