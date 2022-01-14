West Ham are readying a bid higher than what Arsenal were reported to have tabled for a Brazilian superstar in the making, per a report.

Last week, Arsenal were claimed by Sport Witness to have made a move worth €20m (£16.7m) to sign Palmeiras midfielder, Danilo. The 20-year-old is on an upward trajectory in his homeland, evidenced by the whopping £86m release clause Palmeiras reportedly inserted into his contract.

The Gunners were said to believe a bid far lower than that figure can get the job done with Danilo not yet the finished article.

Mikel Arteta is seeking immediate midfield reinforcements with Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny both away at AFCON.

However, the latest from Brazilian outlet Lance (via Sport Witness) has revealed West Ham are now in the mix.

They state the Hammers are now the ‘main suitor’ for Danilo after reportedly ‘reaching out to his entourage’.

Higher West Ham offer touted

David Moyes’ side are claimed to be ‘prepared’ to produce an offer that could reach up to €25m (£20.88m) when all is said and done.

However, they – like the Gunners – may have to wait until the summer before reaching an agreement.

That’s because Palmeiras are due to take part in the FIFA Club World Cup in February.

South American teams generally hold that tournament in higher regard than their European counterparts. As such, Palmeiras are extremely reluctant to sell Danilo before the competition takes place.

The brewing battle between West Ham and Arsenal may therefore be put on hold until the summer.

Nonetheless, Arsenal aren’t expected to roll over easily, with the article concluding the Gunners could return with an extra €5m in bonuses added on to an updated offer if West Ham flex their muscles.

Hammers, Newcastle battle for Marseille ace

Meanwhile, Newcastle United are leading the Premier League interest in Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara, along with West Ham, according to a report.

Kamara’s contract with the French side is due to expire at the end of the season. As such, the race for his signature as a free agent is already heating up. He has been linked with a move to Italy in particular, where Jose Mourinho could take him to Roma.

But covering that angle, Corriere Dello Sport claim a move to England currently has more weight behind it. In that regard, the leading contenders for Kamara’s signature are Newcastle and West Ham

Newcastle are chasing his signature and will hope Kamara can anchor their midfield from next season and beyond.

But the lure of potential European football at West Ham would make them an inviting destination too. In theory, he could act as a replacement for Alex Kral if they do not make his loan permanent. Alternatively, he could replace Declan Rice in the seemingly unlikely event that they sanction a huge sale.

