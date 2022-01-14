West Ham boss David Moyes has revealed that he is having to look at alternative transfer options as he is struggling to sign his initial targets.

The Hammers have built up an exciting squad under their manager’s guidance and they are battling for the Premier League’s top four. Indeed, Moyes had enjoyed success with a range of signings.

The Scot thinks Jarrod Bowen could get an England call-up if his form continues. Meanwhile, Czech Republic pair Tomas Soucek and Vladimir Coufal have proved effective signings.

Nevertheless, West Ham are battling Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham for a top-four place and Moyes is looking to add to his squad.

Centre-back is an area of concern following Angelo Ogbonna’s serious knee injury. What’s more, Moyes revealed in his press conference on Friday that Kurt Zouma is still working his way back.

The manager said on transfers: “I would like to bring some news faces in if I could to add to the group of players I have got. But we will try and do it as well as we can.

“At the moment the ones we are looking for or the ones we would like to get are either not available or we just can’t get. We will keep looking and see what we can get between now and the end of the window.

“I am really keen to add to it [the squad], the board are with me they want to add as well they are they’re very supportive.

Moyes wants West Ham transfers

Gabriel Barbosa wants Premier League move with West Ham favourites Gabriel Barbosa has told Flamengo he wants to leave and move to the Premier League

“So it’s actually trying to identify the right players and bring in players who we would really like to bring here and go on the rest of the journey so we will keep looking and hopefully something will appear for us in the last couple of weeks.”

Moyes said of Zouma, who suffered a hamstring injury in December: “Kurt Zouma is on his way back and doing quite well in training. He has just started back really.

“He is another player who unfortunately has gone down with the virus [Covid] but those things are the same at all the clubs whether it be injuries or COVID. But we have to deal with it and move on and do the best we can.”

Soucek and Mark Noble have struggled with injury ahead of Leeds’ Premier League clash with Leeds on Sunday.

West Ham hoping for injury boost

“I don’t want to be specific on who has Covid and who is injured but those two [Soucek and Noble] were out and we are hoping we might get one of them back but I am not saying who,” Moyes said.

“We might get one of them back and we also have some niggles which we picked up from the game.”

West Ham beat Leeds 2-0 in the FA Cup last Sunday, Manuel Lanzini and Jarrod Bowen scoring.

On Wednesday, meanwhile, Bowen got a brace to send the Hammers to a 2-0 win over Norwich.

READ MORE: West Ham join race for star enjoying seven-goal season despite differing priorities