West Ham United could yet be forced into their most difficult transfer decision of the window, as TEAMtalk understands there is a genuine chance of Lucas Paqueta being sold amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur, with his price tag revealed.

The Hammers have struggled to raise funds for new arrivals and have even been operating with a sell-to-buy strategy, with the priority this week being the signing of two new central midfielders.

TEAMtalk revealed yesterday (August 26) that West Ham are working on multiple midfield targets as pressure mounts on manager Graham Potter.

While the club have worked hard to avoid major departures, there has always been an acceptance that another big sale might be required if the right offer arrived.

Paqueta, 28, is the player who could come into focus. Sources suggest that a bid in the region of £50–60million may yet be enough to tempt West Ham into selling the Brazilian before deadline day.

Tottenham are among the clubs keeping tabs on the situation as they weigh up midfield alternatives in the market.

Spurs are looking to strengthen in the middle of the park and they are considering a swoop for Paqueta, who is arguably West Ham’s best player…

West Ham stance on selling another star to Tottenham revealed

Despite Tottenham’s interest in Paqueta, TEAMtalk understands that West Ham are deeply reluctant to sanction a move across London.

Having already sold Mohammed Kudus to Spurs earlier this summer, the prospect of losing another key figure to their rivals would risk a fierce backlash from supporters.

No formal approach has yet been made and even Spurs accept such a move would likely be knocked back, but Paqueta’s name has been raised in discussions.

Paqueta signed for West Ham from Lyon in 2022 for a then club-record fee of £51million. He has made 123 appearances for the Hammers, notching 20 goals and 14 assists in the process.

Meanwhile, we understand that Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Exequiel Palacios is one player of interest for West Ham as they look to strengthen before the window closes, as stated in our report yesterday.

The Hammers suffered their third consecutive defeat of the season by losing to Wolves 3-2 last night in the Carabao Cup, heaping further pressure on Potter.

They face Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Sunday before a two-week international break in which Potter’s could be called into question again.

IN FOCUS: Lucas Paqueta’s importance to West Ham