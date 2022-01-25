Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard is still a transfer target for West Ham in January, according to Hammers coach Stuart Pearce.

Lingard was once a vital part of the United team after making his breakthrough. In fact, he played a role in helping the club win silverware including the 2016 FA Cup.

But in recent seasons, he has struggled to make an impact at United. In fact, his best Premier League spell of late came on loan at West Ham last season.

The Hammers brought the 29-year-old to London in January 2021 and he flourished until the end of the season. He earned a Premier League Player of the Month award and got back in the England squad.

But his struggles have continued now he is back at United. The midfielder has only played 273 minutes in all competitions this season.

While Newcastle have had links with bolstering their midfield with his signing, Pearce has confirmed that West Ham still have interest in signing him and he has called on the player to make up his mind.

“Jesse is a commodity that is not playing for his football club that would be a benefit to a lot of clubs in the Premier League, that would be my personal opinion,” the coach told talkSPORT.

“Our [club] is certainly one of them, there is no doubt.

“Everyone is aware that we tried to get Jesse back again last summer and that will continue probably in this window as well but that is down to Jesse.

“Jesse has six months of his contract left, he will decide and Manchester Untied more importantly will decide what his future is for the next six months.”

Indeed, the fact that he has entered the final six months of his deal has complicated his future.

He is therefore able to arrange about a pre-contract agreement with overseas clubs. Ligue 1 club Nice are supposedly one suitor who have come forward.

Newcastle have Lingard transfer doubts

Newcastle are one of the top Premier League suitors for Lingard as they look to bolster their midfield.

The Magpies have already added to their ranks at full-back and up front with Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood, respectively.

Midfield and centre-back are subsequently the next key transfer priorities for Eddie Howe’s side and Lingard is on their radar.

However, reports have claimed that major doubts over a deal for the player has led Newcastle chiefs to turn their attention to Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli.