West Ham leading TWO Prem rivals in race for German sensation; bids imminent – sources

West Ham are leading the three-way Premier League chase for rising German star Rocco Reitz, with talks underway over striking a deal, TEAMtalk understands.

Reitz, who was part of Germany’s European Under-21 side in Slovakia this summer, is expected to leave the Bundesliga club amid growing interest.

It’s understood Brighton and Fulham are also among the clubs also pushing to land Reitz, who is believed to have a €20m (£17.1m, $23.4m) release clause, which is due to become active next summer.

Despite Reitz recently signing a contract until 2028, that hasn’t deterred the Premier League trio, who are now looking to make a move.

Initial inquiries have been made and a flurry of bids are now imminent, though clubs from the continent, including Inter Milan, are also keen on the Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder.

RB Leipzig are eyeing Reitz, too, but fear a bidding war could see them priced out.

Gladbach want to avoid Reitz, 23, leaving for a cut-price fee next summer and a battle for his services could drive up his price. The German side are anticipating his exit this time around.

Prem trio plot moves for Rocco Reitz

Manchester City have previously been credited with an interest in Reitz, who has been likened to compatriot Michael Ballack.

They don’t appear to be in the race at this time with West Ham, Fulham and Brighton all looking to steal march by moving.

Asked on his future, Reitz recently said: “I don’t see any reason why I should have any other plans.”

Although he isn’t actively looking for an imminent move, clubs have been made aware that a deal could be negotiated.

With the Under-21 European Championships now finished, Reitz’s future could be resolved in the near future.

Who is Rocco Reitz?

By Samuel Bannister

The 2023/24 season was a breakthrough campaign for Reitz in the Bundesliga after his return to Borussia Monchengladbach on the back of a second loan spell in Belgium with Sint-Truiden.

A product of the Gladbach academy, which he joined at the age of seven, Reitz only had four appearances for the club to his name at the time of his return, but added another 37 by the end of the 2023-24 campaign, in which his side finished in a disappointing 14th position.

Yet after scoring six goals along the way, Reitz earned the opportunity to train with the senior German national team in the build-up to Euro 2024, even if he wasn’t included in the final squad. His debut at under-21 level had only come in November 2023, which shows how much he developed over the course of that season.

A defensive-midfielder, Reitz boasted good passing and tackling metrics. A profile posted on the Bundesliga’s official website back in May 2024 compared him to Michael Ballack in terms of his playing style.

Gerardo Seoane, his head coach for Gladbach, has highlighted his “aggressive” attributes, but also his ability to spot chances to create in the final third.

Four times over the course of the 2023-24 season, Reitz was named Gladbach’s player of the month, before being nominated for their player of the season award. None of his team-mates contested as many duels as he did over the season, showing his physical nature.

Last season, Reitz continued his good form and made 27 appearances for Gladbach. He played a key role in helping Germany U21s reach the European Championship final, playing in all but one of their matches in the tournament, contributing two assists.

