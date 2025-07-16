West Ham United remain undeterred in their pursuit of Southampton centre-back Taylor Harwood-Bellis, with TEAMtalk sources revealing when a deal could be struck and the player’s view on a London Stadium switch.

The 23-year-old has been sidelined with an ankle injury sustained at the end of last season and is expected to be back in action in August. The knock hasn’t put the Hammers off a deal.

Graham Potter is eager to bolster his defensive options in the coming weeks, as West Ham aim to climb the Premier League table. However, financial constraints imposed by Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) are forcing the club to tread carefully in the transfer market.

TEAMtalk understands that Southampton, managed by Will Still, have placed a £20million price tag on Harwood-Bellis, a figure they believe reflects his potential and quality, proven at St Mary’s, on loan with Burnley, and with England’s under-21s side.

Still is keen to retain Harwood-Bellis, viewing him as a cornerstone of Southampton’s ambitions to secure promotion back to the Premier League.

Nevertheless, West Ham’s interest has not waned, with sources suggesting a late move in the transfer window remains a possibility.

The youngster, who changed his agency back in January, could be signed as a replacement for Kurt Zouma, who is now a free agent after leaving West Ham.

West Ham line up Harwood-Bellis swoop

Potter, tasked with revitalising a West Ham side that has struggled for consistency, sees Harwood-Bellis as a long-term investment capable of providing stability at the back.

The young defender’s composure, aerial prowess, and ability to play out from the defence align perfectly with Potter’s tactical philosophy. TEAMtalk first revealed West Ham’s interest on May 24, and he remains high on their radar.

However, West Ham’s PSR concerns mean any deal would likely require careful financial balancing, potentially involving player sales or loan arrangements to free up funds.

As the transfer window pushes forward, West Ham’s hierarchy faces a critical decision: splash out on Harwood-Bellis to secure a future star or prioritise financial prudence.

For Southampton, holding firm on their valuation could test their resolve, especially if West Ham return with a compelling offer.

Sources say that Harwood-Bellis is very keen to play in the Premier League and if there is a chance he could get a move this summer it would be hard for him to turn down, following the Saints’ relegation.

