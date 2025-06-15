West Ham United are reportedly ready to offer Dominic Calvert-Lewin a big-money contract to leave Everton and head to the London Stadium on a free transfer.

The 28-year-old’s deal with The Toffees expires on June 30th, and everything points to him leaving Merseyside, where he has played his football since he was 19.

Calvert-Lewin has gone through periods of excellent form for Everton, particularly in the 2020/21 campaign under Carlo Ancelotti, but injury issues and inconsistent form have marred his time at Goodison Park.

The forward has missed an eye-watering 93 games due to injuries since the beginning of the 2021/22 season – something West Ham will no doubt have in mind as they weigh up a move.

According to Football Transfers, West Ham ‘made contact’ with Everton on Friday (June 13) to ‘gauge the situation regarding Calvert-Lewin’s contract as they eye a potential free transfer for the striker.’

The report claims that The Hammers ‘ are prepared to better his current salary in order to bring him to the London Stadium on a Bosman deal.’

Calvert-Lewin currently earns a reported £100,000 per week with Everton – so he could become West Ham’s sixth-highest earner if he joins for a salary north of that.

Everton prepare for Calvert-Lewin exit

Everton’s official position is that they remain in discussions with Calvert-Lewin over a new deal, but multiple journalists have reported that he, along with centre-back Michael Keane, are set to leave on a free transfer.

David Moyes’ side have their eye on potential replacements, and could sign more than one new striker, to allow youngster Youssef Chermiti to leave on loan.

TEAMtalk understands that Everton hold genuine interest in 22-year-old Villarreal striker Thierno Barry. The LaLiga side are demanding his €40m (£34m) release clause is paid.

Stuttgart forward Nick Woltemade has also been tracked by Everton but signing him won’t be straightforward, with the German club desperate to keep him and Chelsea also interested.

Another player being considered, interestingly, is Evan Ferguson, who failed to make an impact at West Ham since joining on loan from Brighton.

The Seagulls are open to selling the Irish international for the right price and he is on Everton’s shortlist, as TEAMtalk revealed on April 14.

West Ham are not expected to sign Ferguson permanently and therefore, Calvert-Lewin could be brought in to fill the void.

