West Ham United are showing interest in Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen for the January transfer window as Niclas Fullkrug moves closer to getting his exit wish, according to updates from two of the best sources for transfer news.

Fullkrug has been eager to leave West Ham for AC Milan on loan, but his employers have been hesitant to sign off on a deal that might not become permanent. After all, the Germany international has seriously underwhelmed in the Premier League and is unlikely to get much better at the age of 32.

Furthermore, West Ham’s never-ending search for a striker who can deliver the goals has not yet yielded an obvious solution. But now, they are working to put that right.

According to The Athletic‘s David Ornstein, West Ham ‘have expressed an interest in’ Wolves striker Strand Larsen – and they want him permanently.

The Norwegian forward was already in demand over the summer, when Newcastle United saw a £55m offer rejected. Since then, he’s only scored once in the Premier League.

It remains to be seen what value Wolves have in mind for him now as they appear destined to suffer relegation. Ornstein adds that West Ham aren’t his only admirers, so there could be a bidding war.

And, firmly in the relegation battle themselves but with a better chance of escaping the drop than Wolves, West Ham might have to spend big if they think Strand Larsen can be the decisive factor that helps them survive.

That’s because Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Fullkrug is set to get his wish of leaving on loan for AC Milan. The Italian reporter has explained that Milan are ‘set to complete’ the signing of Fullkrug ‘next week’.

The transfer window doesn’t open until New Year’s Day, but West Ham and Milan are ready to sign off on the ‘formal steps’ needed to make sure Fullkrug’s move goes through.

West Ham will then have all of January to try and secure themselves a replacement, which could be Strand Larsen if they decide to take further steps towards signing the 25-year-old.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google for news you can trust.

How has Strand Larsen’s situation changed?

Since he last had a chance to leave Wolves in the summer, Strand Larsen has signed a new contract with the club until 2030.

However, Wolves are yet to win a game in the Premier League this season and, if they valued him above £55m in the summer, he would be an expensive player to have in the Championship.

It’s likely his value would depreciate if he became a Championship player, especially if he continues struggling to replicate last season’s form in front of goal.

At the age of 25, Strand Larsen will presumably be keen on spending his peak years at the top level.

But the biggest questions that come to mind are:

What valuation will Wolves place on him now?

Can Wolves even afford to lose him if they still believe they have a chance of staying up?

If he is still valued in the £55m bracket, can West Ham be confident enough he would be a clear upgrade on Fullkrug?

West Ham transfer latest as attack transforms

As they plot a transformation in the centre-forward department, West Ham want to make sure they don’t lose the main element of their attack that they can rely on.

Indeed, sources have confirmed that Jarrod Bowen is not for sale at any price, despite persisting on the shortlists of other Premier League clubs.

On the wing, TEAMtalk’s Dean Jones has also confirmed West Ham have been looking at reuniting Nuno Espirito Santo with his former Wolves flier, Adama Traore.

However, one player not on the radar is Chelsea’s Raheem Sterling, despite his wishes of finding another club in London.