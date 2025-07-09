West Ham are actively trying to offload FOUR players, with Graham Potter’s side scrambling to generate funds to improve their PSR situation, TEAMtalk understands.

The Hammers are actively looking to improve their squad, but sales are required before they can splash big sums on new additions.

Due to their difficult situation, West Ham are reluctantly prepared to offload some big names in the coming weeks.

TEAMtalk can confirm that Mohammed Kudus has been made available for £60m, and there is no shortage of interest in the Ghanaian international.

Tottenham are big admirers of the West Ham star, who can play as a winger or attacking midfielder. The Hammers paid £38m to sign him from Ajax in 2023, and he has notched 19 goals and 13 assists in 80 games for the London club.

We revealed on June 5 that Kudus is prioritising joining a club competing in Europe, and Spurs can offer him the chance to play in the Champions League. Our understanding is that he is NOT willing to join a club in Saudi Arabia, despite interest.

Kudus could generate the biggest fee for West Ham this summer, but he could be followed out the exit door by at least three others…

West Ham preparing for multiple exits

In addition, we’ve also been informed that centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo has also been made available for transfer by the Hammers.

The France international joined the Irons permanently just EIGHT days ago, as they were obligated to sign him for around £33m after a season-long loan last term, as per their agreement with Nice.

Todibo started the final eight games of the 2024/25 Premier League season under Potter, but he has now been transfer-listed by the Hammers, and an instant departure is a very real possibility.

Meanwhile, we understand that striker Niclas Fullkrug will be allowed to leave West Ham after he struggled to make an impact last season, following his eye-catching switch from Borussia Dortmund.

Midfielder Edson Alvarez has also been told he can leave if a bid of £30m arrives.

Meanwhile, there is interest in Tomas Soucek, who has been linked with Everton in recent weeks. West Ham want to keep Soucek, but a sizeable offer could force them into a decision due to their PSR situation.

And finally, West Ham could lose Lucas Paqueta if he is found guilty of spot-fixing. The Brazilian’s trial has concluded, but may reportedly have to wait eight weeks before he hears a verdict.

It will be a summer of change for West Ham and although they are in a difficult position with regards to transfers, Potter is determined to bounce back from a disappointing 2024/25 campaign, in which they finished 14th in the Premier League.

IN FOCUS: West Ham’s exit-linked stars assessed