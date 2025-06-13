West Ham United are pursuing a potential loan deal for Al-Nassr striker Jhon Duran, with sources revealing that five other Premier League clubs are also vying for the Colombian’s signature.

The 21-year-old, who has struggled to adapt to life in Saudi Arabia since his move from Aston Villa, is eager for a return to the Premier League, where he believes he can prove himself as a top-tier talent.

Al-Nassr are open to sanctioning a temporary exit and have been left feeling flat about his impact, TEAMtalk understands.

Duran’s stint at Al-Nassr has been challenging, with cultural and lifestyle adjustments hindering his progress. Despite his potential, the forward has failed to secure a consistent role, prompting the Saudi club to consider a loan move to aid his development.

Duran’s time at Aston Villa, where he scored eight goals in 37 appearances, showcased his raw talent, pace, and finishing ability, making him an attractive prospect for Premier League sides.

West Ham, led by Graham Potter, view Duran as a valuable addition to their attacking ranks. With uncertainties surrounding their current strikers, the Hammers see the Colombian’s energy and goal-scoring instinct as a boost for their campaign.

However, they face competition from five unnamed Premier League clubs, with big hints from sources in regards to Wolves and Fulham.

Duran open to Premier League return

Duran remains confident in his abilities, with sources indicating he sees himself as a “top player” destined for the elite level.

A loan return to England could provide the platform he needs to rediscover his form and confidence.

As the transfer window progresses, West Ham will need to move quickly to outpace their rivals and secure Duran’s services, however his huge wages could present a problem.

The Hammers failed with a reported £57m bid for Duran in January, before he left Aston Villa for Saudi for £64m, signing a contract with Al-Nassr worth around £330,000 per week.

West Ham have had a change in manager since then, but sources suggest that interest in the talented youngster remains.

Duran’s situation will be one to watch until the end of the window as there are huge finances involved, even if its just a loan deal.

