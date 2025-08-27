West Ham United are seriously considering a move for FC Midtjylland striker Franculino Dju, TEAMtalk understands, despite the difficulties they’ve faced with transfers this summer.

The Hammers find themselves in a less than ideal sell-to-buy situation, which has hampered their pursuit of several targets and also forced them to part ways with Mohammed Kudus earlier in the window.

There is also a genuine possibility that Lucas Paqueta could depart the London Stadium, amid interest from Tottenham, if a club offers more than £50m for the Brazilian.

However, while West Ham’s priority for the coming days is to strengthen in midfield, TEAMtalk understands that they have their eye on an exciting young forward.

Midtjylland striker Franculino is becoming one of the most talked-about names in recent weeks. The 21-year-old has already attracted interest from several clubs, with West Ham and Serie A side Como among those prepared to make an early move.

Both sides, through intermediaries, have shown an intention to present bids in the region of €13m (£11.2m / $15m) to convince Midtjylland to sell.

West Ham view Franculino as a player with top-class potential, but they may need to wait a little longer to strike a deal…

West Ham want to get ahead of competition for exciting forward

Franculino joined Midtjylland from Benfica in the summer of 2023 and he has already established himself as a key player for the Danish club.

However, Midtjylland are very reluctant to part ways with their star striker at this stage.

Franculino has already scored nine goals and provided two assists since the start of this season – making him almost impossible to replace in the final days of the window.

After last season, when he registered 16 goals and six assists, West Ham and Como are now trying to move quickly, hoping to get ahead of the competition.

The logic is clear: if Franculino maintains or even improves his numbers from last year, the race for his signature will only grow fiercer in January or next summer, with more European clubs likely to join the chase.

For now, Midtjylland are standing firm, but Franculino’s next big step seems only a matter of time.

Who is Franculino Dju?

By Samuel Bannister

Born in Guinea-Bissau, Franculino spent four years developing in the Benfica academy – winning the UEFA Youth League in 2021-22 – before taking his first steps into senior football with Midtjylland.

After making his debut in August 2023, he scored a hat-trick on his second appearance just four days later, in the Europa Conference League qualifiers.

His rapid rise continued a month later with his first senior international call-up for his country.

Franculino finished his first full season with Midtjylland with 17 goals to his name from 32 games, becoming a Danish Superliga champion. Then, in his second season, he scored 16 goals from 41 games.

Largely a centre-forward, Franculino has featured on the right wing occasionally. He’s a left-footed attacker with speed and skill, but also a work rate that saw him rank in the 99th percentile of Europa League forwards for interceptions per 90 minutes last season.

Franculino can take on players frequently and can be a presence in between the thirds, comfortable playing alongside another strike partner. But he’s quickly making a name for himself.

