West Ham are accelerating their pursuit of new midfield options this week amid the pressure on Graham Potter, and TEAMtalk understands that a World Cup winner is high on their shortlist.

The Hammers already have an extensive list of targets and they are working hard to get at least one midfielder through the door before the window closes.

West Ham manager Potter is facing increasing scrutiny following back-to-back defeats against Sunderland and Chelsea, with sources indicating his position is far from secure.

TEAMtalk revealed last Friday (August 22) that pressure had been mounting on Potter, even before their 5-1 defeat to Chelsea at the London Stadium.

Even so, midfield remains the priority area for improvement, with senior figures at the club determined to address what they see as a glaring weakness in the squad.

While West Ham have been linked with several names in recent weeks, the club’s recruitment department is now accelerating efforts to identify fresh opportunities on the continent ahead of the next window.

We can now reveal one of the names that figures highly on West Ham’s shortlist as they hope for a busy and successful end to the window.

West Ham eyeing move for World Cup-winning midfielder

TEAMtalk understands new discussions around the club have led to them widening the search to continental Europe – with focus on France, Spain and Germany for potential market opportunities that will emerge in the coming days.

One player that we can confirm is on West Ham’s radar is Bayer Leverkusen star Exequiel Palacios.

The 26-year-old was part of the Argentina squad that won the World Cup in 2022 and has admirers at the London Stadium.

West Ham are keen to sign Palacios on loan and it remains to be seen whether any option or obligation to buy clause will be sought.

Palacios signed for Leverkusen in 2020 and has made 160 appearances to date for the German club, scoring 15 goals and making 16 assists.

He also played a role in helping Leverkusen win the Bundesliga title in 2023/24 during Xabi Alonso’s reign.

The Argentine international has missed the start of this season with a hamstring injury, but that hasn’t deterred West Ham.

Palacios is one option on West Ham’s list but others are under consideration as Potter looks to fill a gaping void in his squad that has had a negative impact in their first two Premier League fixtures.

The Hammers have lost their first two games and face Wolves at Molineux in the Carabao Cup tonight, before travelling to the City Ground to play Nottingham Forest in the league on Sunday.

