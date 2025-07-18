West Ham United are plotting moves for TWO Liverpool stars who Arne Slot is willing to sell, with talks over the double transfer set to ‘step up’ in the coming days, per reports.

The Hammers had a slow start to the summer window due to PSR constraints, but the sale of Mohammed Kudus to Tottenham for £55million has given them more wiggle room.

Graham Potter’s side have signed centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo on a permanent deal worth £33million following his loan last season, and sealed a £19million deal for left-midfielder El Hadji Malick Diouf earlier this week.

Right-back Kyle Walker-Peters, meanwhile, has reportedly agreed personal terms with the Hammers and looks set to sign on a free transfer.

Now, according to West Ham Way, quoting reliable source, ExWHUEmployee, West Ham have turned their attention to Liverpool duo Harvey Elliott and Tyler Morton.

“Tyler Morton and Harvey Elliott are also likely to have interest stepped up this week,” stated Ex.

“As well as talks to try and progress a goalkeeper signing.”

READ MORE: Alexander Isak says YES to shock Newcastle exit talks and he’s NOT joining Liverpool – report

West Ham eye Liverpool duo

Elliott, who is a lifelong Liverpool fan, is a fan favourite at Anfield but has struggled to nail down a starting spot under Arne Slot.

The 22-year-old, who plays as an attacking midfielder or right-winger, notched five goals and three assists in 28 appearances across all competitions last term.

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher revealed back on April 1 that Liverpool are willing to listen to offers for Elliott.

Newcastle, Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa have all shown interest in the England under-21s international, but West Ham are reportedly preparing to make a big push to land him.

Reports suggest that a bid of £50million would be enough to lure Elliott from Anfield. The player, meanwhile, is happy with Liverpool but accepts he may need to leave to play consistent minutes.

As for Morton, the 22-year-old midfielder has impressed in loan stints with Blackburn Rovers and Hull City, where he made 87 appearances combined, scoring three goals and providing eight assists.

However, Morton faces an uncertain future with Liverpool. His contract expires next summer and as Fletcher revealed on July 15, Liverpool are prepared to sell him this summer and West Ham are interested.

Morton is available for £16million and the Hammers hold the most concrete interest, with Potter personally an admirer. We understand that West Ham are keen to strike a deal in the coming weeks.

FULL BREAKDOWN 👉 All the done deals by Premier League clubs in the summer 2025 transfer window

West Ham QUIZ: Most expensive signings, 2020-24