West Ham submit Jack Grealish ‘enquiry’ and tee up Everton battle for Man City outcast

Manchester City star Jack Grealish is expected to leave the Etihad this summer, and West Ham United have reportedly joined Everton in the race for the England star.

Grealish, 29, was left out of Man City’s squad for the FIFA Club World Cup by Pep Guardiola, who has admitted that it would be best for the player’s career to move elsewhere.

“Jack, exceptional player… he has to play,” Guardiola said in June. “In the last two seasons, he didn’t play much, and he has to come back to play, have the butterflies in his stomach that he can play every three days and show again the quality he has.”

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed back on May 26 that Everton hold interest in Grealish they are a club to watch in the race, should Man City sanction a loan.

In another exclusive update on June 9, we confirmed that Everton plans to approach the Cityzens over a loan deal should they become open to a temporary exit.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, West Ham are the latest club to make an enquiry for Grealish, while Everton remain keen on the former Aston Villa man.

“West Ham the latest club to enquire on Jack Grealish, although the finances of any deal make it difficult. Everton still remain keen, if Manchester City sanction a loan,” Jacobs posted on X.

Jack Grealish left in limbo

West Ham’s PSR (Profitability and Sustainability Rules) issues are well-documented. Even with the sale of Mohammed Kudus to Tottenham for £55million, they need to tread carefully in the market.

Grealish’s wages of £300,000 per week are a major hurdle for all suitors, making a loan much more likely for him this summer.

Man City would likely have to agree to pay a significant portion of his salary to make a move to West Ham or Everton feasible.

The Premier League duo are therefore playing the waiting game, to see if Guardiola’s side soften their position.

Man City’s preference is to sell Grealish, valuing him at £40million – a LOT less than the £100million they paid for him in 2021, breaking the British transfer record.

As TEAMtalk revealed on June 9, Italian giants Napoli are also interested in Grealish, but they too could only feasibly sign him on loan.

Grealish started only seven Premier League games for Man City last season. A move to West ham, Everton, or indeed Napoli would give him the chance to play consistently at a high level again ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

