West Ham transfer news: Pablo Fornals issue revealed as Real Betis push for post-window signing

A computer error stopped Pablo Fornals from joining Real Betis late on transfer deadline day, though the Spanish club still hope to sign the midfielder from West Ham United, according to reports.

Last week, sources confirmed to TEAMtalk that Fornals had agreed personal terms with Betis. The 27-year-old had made clear his desire to return to his native Spain, while he also wants to pick up more game time.

Fornals has made 23 appearances for West Ham in all competitions this season, though he has struggled to start under David Moyes on a weekly basis.

West Ham looked set for an eventful final few hours of the winter transfer window, as they were in talks over the exits of Fornals, Said Benrahma and Maxwel Cornet. But in a stunning twist, all three players ended up remaining in East London – for now.

Questions were raised over whether Cornet would be joining Crystal Palace and whether Fornals would head back to Spain when both players were pictured at the London Stadium for the 1-1 draw with Bournemouth on Thursday night.

It soon became clear that Cornet would be staying put, as he came off the bench. Fornals, meanwhile, was pictured on his phone in the ground as negotiations between Betis and West Ham continued.

The two sides agreed a £6.8million deal for the playmaker, but the transfer did not go through in time.

According to Sky Sports, West Ham had ‘IT issues’ which prevented them from entering Fornals’ move on the FIFA transfer system before the 11pm deadline.

Pablo Fornals, Said Benrahma waiting on FIFA verdict

These computer problems also stopped Benrahma from joining Lyon, despite the two clubs striking a £15m agreement and the winger travelling to France.

Both Lyon and Betis are furious about the errors and have urged FIFA to launch an investigation into West Ham’s actions.

Sky Sports add it is ‘expected’ that Fornals will be able to join Betis even though the transfer window has already shut, due to the computer problems being out of their control. It is unclear whether Benrahma will secure his Lyon move, but it would make sense if FIFA also gave him the green light.

When asked about the Benrahma transfer collapsing, Moyes said: “It looks like there have been some problems with the paperwork at the last minute. But I only learned about it when I came off the pitch late last night.”

On Fornals, the manager added: “I think there is a chance the Pablo deal will be ratified. I can’t confirm if it will or it not at the moment though.”

