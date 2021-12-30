West Ham are expected to begin talks over the capture of Newcastle transfer target Tosin Adarabioyo, according to one source.

Tosin, 24, has been at Championship outfit Fulham since October last year. They signed him from Man City for just £1.5million, and the centre-back has gone on to become a reliable defender.

His sturdy performances at the back have helped Fulham to win 13 of their 23 league matches this campaign. That puts them in second place and in with a shout of promotion to the Premier League.

But Tosin could secure an early move to the top flight, as transfer journalist Ekrem Konur claims West Ham are eyeing a January deal.

Konur says David Moyes’ side will soon begin negotiations over the Englishman’s signature. They need a new central defender following injuries to Angelo Ogbonna and Kurt Zouma.

Ogbonna will be out for the remainder of the season due to an ACL injury, while Zouma is aiming to return in February after picking up a hamstring problem.

However, West Ham are not alone in the race for Tosin. Southampton and Norwich were the early frontrunners for a deal.

The star is also on Newcastle’s wish list as Eddie Howe looks to rectify his defensive woes. The Magpies are on 42 goals against from 19 matches this term.

Newcastle view Tosin as a solid partner for Jamaal Lascelles, but West Ham’s emergence could set up an intriguing transfer race.

The player is apparently available for £10m due to a release clause in his Fulham contract. Man City will receive 20 per cent of any transfer fee.

West Ham eye Euro 2020 goalscorer

Meanwhile, West Ham and Newcastle are both in the frame to sign Patrik Schick from Bayer Leverkusen.

The striker made headlines at Euro 2020 by netting five goals for the Czech Republic.

His electric form is once again on show in the Bundesliga – 16 goals in just 14 appearances, to be precise.

The Mirror claim West Ham are hoping to land 25-year-old Schick. But it will not be easy, as a number of Prem rivals also have their sights on him.

Newcastle, Tottenham, Arsenal and Man City are the other teams to be linked. His price tag is £36m, although this could skyrocket if a bidding war ensues.

