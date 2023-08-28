West Ham transfers: Corinthians comment on Moyes chase for €16m-rated striker as director flies out to seal deal

Brazilian side Corinthians have reportedly commented on West Ham’s chase for one of their star players ahead of Friday’s transfer deadline.

Reports emerged on Monday that West Ham director Tim Steidten took a flight to South America to seal the signing of Corinthians striker Yuri Alberto, although it appears that the Brazilian outfit have a different take on the proposed transfer.

Alberto is currently valued by Transfermarkt at €16m, but due to the deal made with Zenit for his signing, Corinthians are only getting 50% of any potential sale.

The 22-year-old has scored 55 goals in 166 club career games, having also had spells at Santos and Internacional in his homeland.

However, he’s been heavily tipped to move to England, with the London Stadium the likeliest destination.

But now journalist Jorge Nicola has issued an update on YouTube regarding the potential transfer, and it’s not good news for the Hammers.

The reporter claims to have spoken to people from Corinthians, who said they still haven’t received any contacts from West Ham for the transfer.

Another Brazilian on West Ham radar

Nicola adds that has not been able to have a conversation with Yuri Alberto’s agent yet, and will add information when he gets it.

Alberto is not the only Brazilian forward on David Moyes’ radar though, with Flamengo’s Pedro also an option.

Either way, it appears that Steidten’s travels to South America are with the aim of bagging a new attacker for Moyes to carry on the club’s strong start to the new season.

The Hammers are back in action on Friday night when they head to Luton Town in the Premier League.

