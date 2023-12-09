West Ham transfers: European club ‘in conversation’ over signing ‘ambitious’ Irons man Moyes refuses to use

German Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt are internally discussing a potential move for West Ham United defender Thilo Kehrer, according to a respected German reporter.

Kehrer arrived in the Premier League in August 2022, when West Ham paid Paris Saint-Germain just over £10million to sign him on a four-year contract. The centre-half, who can also operate at right-back, was hoping to make a big impact in East London after helping PSG to win three Ligue 1 titles.

However, things have not worked out for Kehrer in England. While he made 38 appearances in all competitions last term, the 27-year-old has fallen down the pecking order this season.

Kehrer has not played in the Premier League since September 16, with Moyes leaving him on the bench in all games since. The Scot prefers to use Vladimir Coufal at right-back, as well as Kurt Zouma and Nayef Aguerd in central defence.

This snub has led to speculation Kehrer could find a new club in the January transfer window. On November 24, West Ham outlet Claret and Hugh revealed the Irons will consider offers for the Germany international both in January and at the end of the campaign.

West Ham would like to make a small profit on Kehrer, having set his price tag at £12m.

Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has now provided an update on the potential transfer. He reveals that Frankfurt have emerged as early contenders to snap the player up and give him more regular game time.

Frankfurt chiefs are ‘in conversation’ about Kehrer’s possible capture. They know the former PSG and FC Schalke 04 man is ‘ambitious’ and would like to make a big impact at the top level, likely with a place at Euro 2024 in mind.

Frankfurt weighing up West Ham raid

“Many players are always in conversation at Eintracht and Thilo Kehrer is one of them,” Plettenberg said.

“They would like to strengthen the defence even further. There has been an initial exchange but that’s all. Kehrer has had an unfavourable season so far and is currently not playing a first-team role, but he remains ambitious.

“He’s certainly a player who can help Eintracht. It’s not 100 per cent concrete yet but we definitely have to keep an eye on it. He’s one of the candidates for Eintracht’s defence.”

Frankfurt would be a good move for Kehrer, as they are one of the bigger clubs in Germany. Indeed, they often compete for Europa League qualification in the Bundesliga, and currently sit in seventh spot. Plus, they won the Europa League in 2021-22, beating both West Ham and Rangers on their route to the trophy.

As mentioned previously, Kehrer is eager to play for his country at next year’s Euros, and a return to the Bundesliga would potentially put him in the eyeline of national team boss Julian Nagelsmann.

If West Ham were to receive £12m from Frankfurt for Kehrer, then this would give Moyes a boost to his January transfer kitty. West Ham are big admirers of red-hot Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy, though they will need to launch a huge bid to keep Man Utd and Newcastle at bay.

