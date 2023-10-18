West Ham transfers: Kurt Zouma tipped for Saudi move as perfect replacement identified

Former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor claims he can see Kurt Zouma leaving West Ham for the Saudi Pro League in the near future as has a perfect replacement in mind if it happens.

The former Chelsea defender will be out of contract in the summer of 2025 and it was reported recently that an offer in the region of £30million could tempt the Hammers into a sale.

Talk of a move to Saudi Arabia has ramped up in recent weeks for a player who has played every minute of the club’s eight Premier League outings so far.

However, if Zouma lured to riches on offer in the Middle East than Agbonlahor has called on West Ham to finally complete a deal for Harry Maguire.

David Moyes was desperate to bring the former Manchester United skipper on board over the summer. But just when it looked as if the transfer would go through, Maguire decided to stay and fight for his place at Old Trafford.

However, that decision has not turned out as planned, even with United suffering several injuries at centre-back so far this season.

The England star has now come to the decision that he will almost certainly have to move on to guarantee himself a place in Gareth Southgate’s squad at Euro 2004, with the Three Lions qualifying after beating Italy 3-1 on Tuesday evening.

Maguire for Zouma just makes sense

And Agbonlahor is convinced that Maguire is the perfect fit at the London Stadium, especially if Zouma heads to Saudi, telling Football Insider: “That’s one I can picture happening.

“I don’t know when, but I can see Kurt Zouma in Saudi Arabia.

“He will know players who are over there playing, and the money will be just so hard to turn down.

“He’s approaching his thirties now, so it wouldn’t surprise me at all to see him make that move in the near future.

“West Ham, then, would probably have to go back in for Maguire.

“It would be the perfect man-for-man replacement.”

The Hammers are back in action on Sunday when they head to Aston Villa in the Premier League.

