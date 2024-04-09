USMNT defensive star excelling in Europe emerges on West Ham summer radar

West Ham are reportedly targeting USMNT defender Mark McKenzie this summer as the Hammers look to bolster their defensive line for next season.

Should he remain in charge at the London Stadium next term, David Moyes is expected to be handed funds to strengthen his first-team squad, with defence one area he is expected to prioritise.

And now Belgian media personality Sacha Tavolieri claims that the Premier League side are ready to push for 25-year-old centre-back McKenzie.

The former Philadelphia Union homegrown defender left MLS back in 2021, and has since gone on to flourish in Belgium football.

McKenzie was recently called into the USMNT squad for the CONCACAF Nations League finals in March.

A semi-final triumph over Jamaica and a superb victory over Mexico in the final saw the US lift the trophy for the third-straight year.

McKenzie, however, failed to make it off the bench after receiving his first call-up to the squad in 12 months, with his international outing being the Nations League in March 2023.

The defender is expected to be a major player for his country going forward though, given how has impressed in European football.

A move to the Premier League, especially to an established top-1o side like West Ham this summer, would certainly go a long way to cementing his place in the US starting XI.

McKenzie has scored five goals in 118 appearances for Genk since his arrival in January 2021 and is expected to be back in action fr his club when they take on Cercle Brugge on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the report adds that West Ham will look to try and conclude a deal for the player before the end of the season, teeing up a summer switch in the process.

