West Ham go big with versatile PSG star lined up as perfect problem solver

West Ham are aiming high after a report revealed a PSG star recently signed for £28.8m is in David Moyes’ crosshairs this month.

West Ham are once again enjoying a superb season under David Moyes. The Scot oversaw smooth sailing as the Hammers cruised into the knockout stages of the Europa League. On the domestic front, West Ham remain firmly entrenched in the battle for fourth spot.

However, their seasonal aspirations suffered a blow when Kurt Zouma and Angelo Ogbonna both suffered significant injuries. In Ogbonna’s case, the centre-back isn’t expected to return until next year after undergoing knee surgery.

That left Moyes with just Issa Diop and Craig Dawson to call upon at the heart of defence. The pair have deputised well, but another injury could prove fatal for West Ham’s ambitions.

As such, Caught Offside (citing French outlet L’Equipe), report PSG’s Abdou Diallo is in their sights.

The Senegal defender is known for his versatility being equally at home at either centre-back or left-back. That seemingly appeals to West Ham who have also been without first-choice left-back Aaron Cresswell since late-November.

Diallo, 25, only signed for PSG in 2019 when arriving from Borussia Dortmund for £28.8m.

The article states he had been tipped to become a mainstay in the Parisian’s backline. However, with Portuguese wonderkid Nuno Mendes signed last summer on loan with an option to buy, Diallo’s position is under serious threat.

That has opened the door for West Ham to strike, though details beyond registering their interest are thin on the ground at present.

Another option – albeit only at left-back – is Everton’s Lucas Digne. The Frenchman is expected to be sold this month after falling out with Everton boss Rafael Benitez. Chelsea and West Ham are both in the running.

West Ham poised to receive Newcastle bid

Meanwhile, Newcastle are reportedly set to table an opening offer of between £8million and £10m for West Ham centre-back Issa Diop.

With Kurt Zouma and Angelo Ogbonna currently on the sidelines, the 24-year-old is currently enjoying a prolonged run in David Moyes’ side.

However, the cash-rich Magpies are looking to strengthen defensively – having already landed Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid.

And now L’Equipe (via the Daily Express) states that Newcastle are set to place a bid for Diop ‘in the coming hours’.

Whether that bid is successful remains to be seen, however, especially with Diop crucial to the Hammers at this time. As for the player himself, Diop could have a big decision to make over his future.

The former Toulouse star found himself sat on the bench before the injuries to Zouma and Ogbonna. He may well return there when the duo are available again.

