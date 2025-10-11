West Ham are reportedly at risk of losing star midfielder Lucas Paqueta in the January transfer window, with reports revealing his stance on a shock London Stadium exit.

The 28-year-old is a vital cog in the Hammers’ squad and has started all seven of their Premier League matches this term, scoring two goals in the process.

Paqueta looks set to remain a consistent starter under new manager Nuno Espirito Santo, after being given the nod by the coach in his first two games in charge.

However, Brazilian outlet Bolavip claims that Paqueta’s former club Flamengo are plotting a blockbuster move to bring the maestro back to South America. The club’s sporting director, Jose Boto, is in ‘constant conversation’ with his agents and an ‘official proposal’ is set to be lodged in January.

Flamengo ‘believe’ they will be able to buy the player, according to the report, after banking around €15m (£13m/$17.5m) from recent sales, and they expect to generate ‘much more money’ by next year.

Crucially, Paqueta, who is contracted with West Ham until 2027, is ‘not 100% happy’, giving the Brazilian giants hope of a sensational reunion.

Paqueta reportedly wants to join a ‘more competitive team’ than West Ham, as he looks ahead to the 2026 World Cup with Brazil. Negotiations with Flamengo are set to ‘heat up’, but will Nuno let him go?

Three clubs hold concrete interest in West Ham star

Given Paqueta’s importance to West Ham, the London side will no doubt put up a fight and do all they can to retain the player until the end of the season at least.

And while Paqueta’s contract currently expires in 2027, the Hammers have the option to extend his deal by a further year, which puts them in a strong negotiating position.

Flamengo view Paqueta as a dream target, but there is also interest in his signature from Premier League clubs.

TEAMtalk transfer insider Dean Jones revealed on September 11 that Tottenham manager Thomas Frank wanted to sign Paqueta over the summer.

We understand that Tottenham ran the rule over Paqueta seriously. For a spell late in the window, there had even been whispers that West Ham might be forced into selling him.

Aston Villa also came close to luring Paqueta away from West Ham, but club co-owner and co-chairman David Sullivan ultimately vetoed his exit.

Flamengo, Tottenham, and Aston Villa are all clubs to watch in the race for the midfielder, but West Ham are in a position to demand a big fee for the playmaker.

A January sale could be very detrimental to West Ham’s season, too, given Paqueta’s importance and the fact that they currently sit second-bottom of the Premier League table.

